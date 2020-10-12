In 1964, the City of Bluefield was awarded “All American City” for its efforts in revitalizing the downtown core and creating more job opportunities for the displaced workers in the coalfields and rail-yards due to mechanization. Only five West Virginia communities have ever received this recognition, and only Bluefield south of Charleston.
Through the tumultuous changes of the 1960s, Bluefield’s leadership championed a regionalism approach. Realizing limited land space and resources, the city acknowledge its weaknesses and advocated regional development to support an overall growth. Retaining a skilled workforce was a huge priority, as thousands were leaving McDowell County. Bluefield reinvented its approach to keep the region intact.
Bluefield, despite its overtures of cooperation, still is a victim to nearsighted politic. State economic development policy has been to award the state and county political seats everything. Recently, city development efforts have been hijacked, such as a cyber-security company courted and brought in by Bluefield went to Charleston. Sounds familiar - you do the work and someone else profits.
It is true that Bluefield is not the heart of Mercer County, but rather the entire region – a micropolitan area of 100,000. Both Bluefields need to cooperate on a recent evolution of events that blocked quality healthcare for 30,000 residents and stifled job creation. When Bluefield prospered the entire region prospered. Charleston and Princeton leaders may need lessons on cooperation that leads to greater prosperity than political theft and squatting on property. That’s what an All-American community would do.
Justin Hamm,
Bluefield
