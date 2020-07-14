While the ongoing $57 million King Coal Highway project in Mercer County is the largest and most high-profile road construction effort in our region, it is important to remember that a number of other smaller, but equally important projects, also are underway or have been recently completed.
Some of these projects — both big and small — are now finished within the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s District 10, which includes Mercer and McDowell counties. Those projects have included not only new roads and bridges, but also ditching, paving and slide repairs.
Serving McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, District Ten crews are responsible for preserving and maintaining 3,103 miles of roads and the inspection of 713 bridges, according to District Ten Manager Joe Pack.
“The success we have seen around the district is a result of the commitment our team has shown to focusing on the little things,” Pack said last week. “Yes, our large projects like the King Coal Highway or Coalfields Expressway are important, but the ditching, paving, slide repairs, and bridge replacements have an immediate impact on the communities we serve.”
From April 1, 2019 through March 3 of this year, highway crews within District 10 have patched more than 2,600 miles of roadway and paved another 135 miles. Other significant work coming out of the District 10 area includes:
• Slide repairs, resurfacing, and guardrail upgrades to County 16, Brickyard Road, in Mercer County.
• Slide repairs on County 16/2, Stephenson-Keystone Road, in Wyoming County and County 3/1, Trap Fork Road, in McDowell County.
• The replacement of Kale Road Bridge along County 71/4 in Mercer County, which was designed and constructed by District Ten personnel.
• Replacement of the Roy M. Lilly Bridge along County 12/7 in Wyoming County.
• Resurfacing of WV 16, Robert C. Byrd Drive, from Sophia to Mabscott in Raleigh County and U.S. Route 460 from downtown Princeton to Ambrose Lane in Mercer County.
That’s a good list of projects completed to date. And we can expect to see many more in the weeks ahead, and later this fall.
Now that road construction season is in full swing, area motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with caution when approaching work zones.
