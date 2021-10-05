President Joe Biden must act quickly in approving Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s request for a major disaster declaration for Buchanan County.
The Hurley community sustained major flooding damage from an extreme rainfall event on August 30 resulting in 8 to 10 inches of rain, flash flooding and landslides. One death was later confirmed as a result of the flooding.
The community is still struggling to rebuild and overcome from this horrific disaster.
Prior to requesting the disaster declaration from Biden, Northam toured the Hurley area and a got an up-close look at the damage.
“When I visited Hurley, I saw firsthand how these areas are suffering and need our help,” Northam said last week. “I promised Hurley residents that I would do everything I could to help them, and I intend to keep that promise. As we continue with the recovery efforts, I am formally requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government to ensure that we get access to critical programs and funding that are necessary to assist those who were affected by this disaster.”
The preliminary damage assessments in the Hurley community are $13.8 million for public infrastructure, including road washouts, water line damages and debris removal. The assessments also showed 31 homes were destroyed, 27 sustained major damage, and eight had minor damage, according to the governor’s office.
Assuming that a disaster declaration is approved by Biden, individual assistance, public assistance, and hazard mitigation grant programs would all be made available to assist residents with recovery efforts as well as protect against future disasters.
Residents would then be able to apply for individual assistance directly to FEMA to make repairs to their homes. Other programs such as disaster unemployment, crisis counseling, and disaster legal services may also be available. FEMA would also likely set up a disaster recovery center for survivors to seek these services, according to Northam’s office.
Federal help is urgently needed in the Hurley community.
Biden must act quickly in approving Northam’s federal disaster declaration request.
