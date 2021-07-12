Our Independence Day celebration has just ended and unless you live in a cave or are in denial about being a Dem you must have heard the terrible statements made by so many elected democrat officials and democratic media outlets. You heard 2 black, female congresswomen or their media hacks say that they are not free, the Constitution is only for white people, our Bill of Rights is racist, our flag should be done away with. Look at the platform that these 2 congresswomen used to spew these hateful, divisive statements.
They have been free enough to rise to a position of governmental power and influence at the top of this nation, that they hate. Maxine Waters spews nothing but hate and divisiveness for this nation and it’s people. So what does the pathetic person occupying the White House say. He comes out and makes a speech crying for unity on this great Holiday and in the next breath says that Maxine Waters should be the next Senator elected from her State.
It is evident to me that the Democratic Party has a very low opinion of this nation, it’s people and it’s history. If elected congressional people and their media can bash this nation at every opportunity then why are you associated with them. There is only one answer for your continued support and that is that you agree with their views.
On the flip side not a single Republican or Conservative used this Independence Holiday to run down the U.S.A. No, our nation is not perfect, but what is? If you don’t love the USA then go somewhere else because evidently many of those who are somewhere else are literally dying to get here.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
