The American Civil War, say some historians, may have taught us just one lasting lesson: something that terrible should never happen again. The same thing could be said about the 2016 presidential election — if we learned one thing, it is this: A person like Donald Trump must never, ever be elected again. Events in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were simply the culmination of a long-brewing calculated cauldron of cowardice by several legislators who refused to stand up to the wannabe-dictator for nearly four years.
Certainly, most of them did during the months of 2015 and through the convention. They called him a habitual liar, a pretender, a spoiled talk-show host and lots of other less-than-endearing titles until he won the election. After that, the tunes changed faster than a hard-pressed disc jockey at the junior prom. Subservient behavior became the order of the day, beginning with the inauguration that was not, as you-know-who insisted, very well attended.
The pack of hell-bent-for-leather radicals who showed up in D.C. at President 45’s exhortation got virtually the same treatment. Somewhere between 10,000 to 20,000 turned out, although the (forgive me!) Commander-in-Chief, who gave them their marching orders, said to the TV camera crews that there were millions on hand.
Not to belabor the point, but this man is not a Republican and does not represent the traditional values of the party. It is only, always about him and if there are problems they are never his fault.
He is a showman, however, and the theatrical side has worked well for him. Until now. That disgraceful attempted coup, followed by his “messages” still all too focused on lies about the election, brought any hope he or his family might have had about future political office to a screeching halt. Amazing that it took this frightful scene to convince the public and several legislators.
A review of the record does not paint a very successful picture of the current administration. Make it a “judgment call,” which is to say, during this president’s term that was probably the most significant achievement. He helped to get three Supreme Court justices to the bench, appointed more than 220 judges to the federal bench and generally did ensure they were conservative. However, according to the American Bar Association, Trump’s appointees had more “not qualified” ratings than under any president over the last 50 years.
Legislatively, he signed a major tax bill in 2017. Critics pointed out that it favored those with hefty bank accounts but the number that most ordinary citizens took most notice of was the amount of taxes that the president himself paid in 2017 – a whopping $750. According to published reports, that is slightly more than the nightly bill presented for individual Secret Service agents who had to stay at Mar-A-Lago during his frequent visits there. He did get 400 miles of border wall built. Despite what the U.S. public was told in 2016, it was American money that footed the bill – Mexico did not pay for it.
Legions of Americans lost health care coverage during the past four years and not surprisingly, those numbers fell hardest on citizens least able to pay for medical bills. No one is in favor of increasing the deficit, which ostensibly is the reason for debate over $600 or $2,000 stimulus checks, but a close look at the federal budget reveals that Uncle Sam fell more than $7 trillion deeper into debt during the current administration’s watch. We could go on and on, but since we (thankfully) have fewer than two weeks of this pandemonium left, the economists can share the numbers later.
Kudos to the brave souls who resisted the onslaught against truth and deception. Mitt Romney was usually the lone Republican who voiced opposition, for which he was often vilified.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was splendid this past week in his defense of democracy and the Constitution.
So, too, Vice President Mike Pence, who certainly looks presidential and speaks with excellent syntactical precision, did a masterful job of presiding over the final Electoral College count.
And, lest we lose track among the 25,000-plus fabrications of this president, he told the mob Wednesday to go down to the Capitol and “I’ll go with you, I’ll be there with you.” Shortly thereafter, he let them leave burning with the flame he had just ignited before vanishing into the White House where he stayed as events unfolded on world-wide television.
Maybe he finally understands his days there are numbered.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
