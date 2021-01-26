You can now attach a “demand study” to “Project Game Changer.” The Bluefield Board of Directors approved an agreement earlier this month with the engineering firm of E.L. Robinson to undertake the study.
The study is an important first step toward the proposed development of a Thoroughbred Bulk Terminal facility. Last year, the city unveiled a plan to pursue the terminal, calling it Project Game Change. The demand study is an important first step for the proposed development.
As its name implies, the project would create jobs and new economic development opportunities for the region if it comes to fruition.
The proposed development would serve as a hub that would allow customers to transfer a large array of commodities between rail cars and trucks. Those goods could then be either loaded or unloaded and transported by either train or truck.
According to City Manager Dane Rideout, Bluefield’s strategic location makes it a good fit for the project. Bluefield is located at the crossroads of Norfolk Southern’s Heartland and Crescent Corridor, with the Heartland Corridor a main container rail route from the Port of Virginia to the Midwest markets, including Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.
The Crescent Corridor is a major rail link between the northeastern and southeastern United States, linking major markets including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans and Memphis. The city also has interstate highway access to I-77 and the future I-73/I-74 and is within 25 miles from I-81 and 40 miles from I-64.
Studies have shown both truck and rail transportation modes are expected to grow in the future and that represents an opportunity for the Bluefield area, according to Rideout.
The demand study will look at a number of factors, including:
• An analysis of network connectivity from the facility, both local and long distance.
• An understanding of the cost savings (competitive pricing) of shipping services due to the facility, and their effect on usage.
• A review of the existing volume of commodities, with a forecast of likely changes to existing commodities in the local service area.
• A review of workforce supply and demand, both for the facility and ancillary services in the region.
• A review of any existing commodity flow studies and a review of economic impact modeling of the site.
Once the demand study is finished, the next steps for the city will be a site feasibility study and a preliminary engineering report for the proposed site or sites.
It’s an exciting project, and one that has great potential for the region in terms of economic development and growth. We applaud the Bluefield Board of Directors for pursuing this important endeavor.
