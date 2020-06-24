I have come to the conclusion that the 2020 cicadas are likely defective. What other logical explanation is there for their strange behavior?
We hear their never-ending monotonous humming, but we don’t see them. They are hiding in the woods. Literally.
At first I thought the cicadas may have still been underground, simply preparing for their long-awaited 17-year emergence day. But they wouldn’t be that loud if they were underground. They aren’t. They are in the woods, and apparently they are afraid to come out of the woods.
Can you really blame them? It’s 2020, after all. The cicadas chose a real monster of a year to make their long-awaited return.
In a way, I’m kind of disappointed. A few weeks ago in an earlier column, I wrote about my memories of seeing a large swarm of cicadas in McDowell County back when I was still in high school. So I expected to see the same this year. But I haven’t.
The continuous humming noise that I hear each morning when I walk outside sure sounds familiar. That was the same noise I heard so many years ago while living in McDowell County.
But the cicadas — with the exception of a few stragglers flying around here and there — have been largely absent (at least in my neck of the woods) from our local lawns and residential areas. I haven’t even seen any swarms at area lakes, campgrounds and recreational sites.
Considering how things have been going so far in 2020, I figured we would have been overrun by these nasty bugs by now. In fact, CNN all but promised us this would happen with one of their articles earlier this year, when they predicted as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre in Southwest Virginia and parts of West Virginia.
Well, as is often the case, CNN was wrong. Fox News, if you are wondering, didn’t offer a conservative rebuttal to the CNN article. The far right-leaning network instead opted to ignore the cicada story put out by the far left-leaning network.
•••
Remember the old disaster flick “2012” from the year 2009?
The somewhat silly movie depicted a looming global apocalypse first predicted by the ancient Mayans so many years ago. Of course, we all know the world didn’t end in 2012, but that didn’t stop Hollywood from making a big popcorn movie about those inaccurate 2012 predictions of doom and gloom.
Just as it didn’t stop Hollywood from making a movie back in 1999 (I’m going way back now) about the so-called 2000 apocalypse where all of the computers across the world were supposed to have experienced a simultaneous meltdown at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2000. Don’t you remember? Airplanes were suppose to fall out of the sky, home computers were expected to go bonkers and even traffic lights were expected to fail.
Of course, as we all know, nothing happened at 12:01 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 1, 2000. No computers died. No airplanes fell out of the sky. No traffic signals exploded into mini balls of flame. The new millennium arrived with a whimper, and not an apocalyptic bang.
All of these old disaster movies got me thinking. Since all of the high-paid Hollywood actors and actresses are still sheltering in place inside of their lavish Beverly Hills mansions, and since very few new movies are being produced at the moment, maybe it is time to recycle some of these old disaster flicks.
The cheesy made-for-television movie about the looming meltdown of computers across the globe in the year 2000 probably wouldn’t work. But I think with a little bit of effort, the old “2012” movie could be re-released. All they would need to do is change it’s title from “2012” to “2020,” and use computer graphics to add some locusts and cicadas to the movie, and then you would be set. A few new lines of dialogue also may need to be added to include references to a global pandemic from a novel virus, but otherwise it would be good to go.
Another good movie to re-release right now might be “Contagion.” That 2011 flick starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne and a bunch of other overpaid actors plays like a day-by-day repeat of what we’ve been experiencing since mid-March. They could change the name of it to “Contagion 2020” and it would be good to go.
Maybe someone in Hollywood is already considering this. Who knows? It’s not like you can find a new movie to watch nowadays, anyhow. So bring back the old stuff.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
