Read between the lines of the headlines in today’s ( Feb 11) BDT. Is Gov. Justice’s proposal of no state income tax a good idea? I think there is a large senior populace in our state on fixed incomes, and for sure there are a lot of low income families.
The quote was “that’s going to hit the everyday man.” I don’t think that includes the wealthy. In one statement he proposes tax increases on the wealthy, and on the other hand I agree with Mr. Frankenberry in that this plan will “shift the tax burden on the wealthy to the working poor”. That is the everyday man. Governor Jim accurately says it when he said the tax on the wealthy would be “miniscule” and target “those that are very well-to-do”. That means just a TINY amount.
A number of people in WV pay little to no income tax because of their low income. If the income tax is eliminated for the benefit of the better off in our state, on whom will the burden of the proposed taxes fall?
People who are already struggling will be paying high prices for the “coal, oil, gas” and EVERYTHING that relates to them. Further these struggling persons will be paying the proposed high sales tax. I for one don’t need to be paying more for electricity, gas, tires and everything for my car; the food I eat, the clothes I wear, and the list goes on and on. I take a long look at this idea, and I am not sure it isn’t a deal that will make the rich richer and the poor more so. If you in any way agree, please write or call your representative now.
Charles Hampton Sr.,
Princeton
