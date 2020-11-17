The expanded virus restrictions announced last week by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t come as a surprise.
Virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are surging in both states, including right here in the deep south counties where so many are still refusing to wear a mask in public or even practice social distancing. This reckless behavior has allowed the virus to spread largely unchecked in the area.
In West Virginia, the new rules announced by Justice requires all West Virginians age 9 and older to wear a face covering at all times inside all indoor public places. This differs from Justice’s initial indoor face covering requirement, which allowed masks to be removed in such places if adequate social distancing could be maintained. Under the new order, that exception no longer exists, the governor’s office said.
The requirement does not apply to anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is otherwise unable to remove their own face covering without assistance. It also does not apply to anyone inside a restaurant who is actively consuming food or beverages.
Justice said the new order requires that all businesses and organizations that invite the public into their facilities to post adequate signage advising guests of the mask requirement. Justice says those businesses are also responsible for enforcing the requirement to ensure it is being followed. Business owners and customers are “obstructing justice” if they do not comply with the indoor facial covering order, according to Justice.
In Virginia, Northam announced a number of new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. They include:
• A reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must now be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
• An expansion of the state’s mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are now required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
• Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning, according to Northam. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, Northam said violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a class one misdemeanor.
• On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is now prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery or tasting room.
Sadly, these enhanced restrictions were expected given the surging virus numbers locally. Virus related deaths also continue to increase. Mercer County is now up to 37 deaths. Tazewell County has reported four deaths and Monroe County has had eight deaths. Five virus-related deaths have been reported in Bland County along with four in Buchanan County. McDowell County reported its first virus-related death last week.
The pandemic is still raging, and a state of emergency remains in effect in both states. The priority at the moment should be saving lives. Already, far too many have been lost locally due to the virus.
Please mask up. Please practice social distancing. Please take this pandemic seriously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.