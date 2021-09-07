With Democrats hoping to retain control of the Virginia General Assembly and the governor’s office this November, it should come as no surprise that the Democratic-controlled legislature recently moved to change how the official residence of people incarcerated in a state prison is counted.
Virginia prisons are typically located in rural districts with greater Republican voting strength, but the Democrat-controlled General Assembly now says those individuals who are incarcerated in a federal, state or local correctional facility must be counted for redistricting purposes in the locality of their address prior to their incarceration.
In other words, if an inmate incarcerated at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center in Tazewell County or at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County had an address of say Richmond before being jailed, the inmate will be counted during the redistricting process as a resident of Richmond, and not of Tazewell or Buchanan counties.
Is that fair? Of course not.
The good news is that area officials are challenging this Democrat-backed requirement.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, and local county supervisors, have signed on to a lawsuit against the Virginia Redistricting Commission in an attempt to change how the official residence of people incarcerated is determined.
The statutory criteria requiring that inmates be counted at the address they held prior to incarceration was enacted by a Democrat-controlled General Assembly that essentially changed a Constitutional Amendment approved by voters in 2020 to establish an independent committee to redraw district lines based on the 2020 census that would be free of political influence, the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit further states that Democrats are attempting to artificially reduce total population counts in the Southwest Virginia region in an attempt to deprive the rural deep south counties of political power and resources.
The lawsuit goes on to say that residents of the communities where prisons are located “often expend substantial local resources to support their local correctional facilities— including use of the local utility infrastructure (power, water, sewer) and health care infrastructure (such as local doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms).”
Five state or federal correctional facilities are located in Hackworth’s district, which includes Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties, all considered Republican counties. Other defendants signed onto the lawsuit include Charlie Stacy and Maggie Asbury, both of whom serve on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors; Buchanan County Supervisors Trey Adkins and Craig Stiltner; and Russell County Supervisor David Eaton.
“Artificially reducing the populations of these areas to reassign their non-voting populations to other parts of the Commonwealth creates real and significant funding and planning problems for Petitioners’ rural communities,” the lawsuit further argues. “The General Assembly has thereby advanced a legal fiction—i.e., the fiction that incarcerated persons live somewhere other than the place they actually reside — that will have real-world consequences for Petitioners and the communities they live in and represent.”
The lawsuit makes a logical argument.
Of course inmates at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center should be counted as residents of Tazewell County. If that is where they are living, sleeping and eating on a daily basis then it’s also where they reside. The same argument for those inmates incarcerated at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County.
Apparently, controlling the population centers of Northern Virginia is not enough for majority Democrats in Richmond. Instead, they also feel it is necessary to siphon away population from the rural, deep south counties.
Kudos to Hackworth, and our local leaders, for challenging this unfair and politically motivated move by the Northern Virginia Democrats.
