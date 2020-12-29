While neighboring West Virginia has made some progress in recent years on the construction of the Coalfields Expressway, at least in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, the future four-lane corridor has been largely stalled in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
The Coalfields Expressway, also known as U.S. Route 121 in Virginia, is envisioned as a three-state project. The first section of the expressway recently opened to traffic in Raleigh County in West Virginia where the four-lane also has now been extended into neighboring Wyoming County. There is still no usable section of the roadway in McDowell County.
However, the state of Virginia has no sections of the Coalfields Expressway currently funded or under construction except for a shared section with U.S. 460 in Buchanan County, according to a resolution passed earlier this month by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Board. That resolution correctly argues that the construction of the Coalfields Expressway is “absolutely critical to the economic development and diversification of” the far Southwest Virginia region.
The resolution urges the Commonwealth of Virginia and the federal government to “do all they can to cause the completion of the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia in as expeditious manner as possible for the benefit of the Commonwealth’s citizens in far Southwest Virginia.”
The resolution was passed during a meeting of the expressway authority board on Dec. 15. During that meeting, the board unanimously accepted an offer by Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, for him to collaborate with his legislative counterparts in West Virginia and Kentucky on behalf of the authority with the goal of getting the Coalfields Expressway completed and connected in the three-state area.
“It is imperative the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky be completed as well as the King Coal Highway in West Virginia,” Morefield told the Daily Telegraph last week. “If Virginia’s entire section was completed tomorrow it would not significantly increase economic activity until we can connect to major interstate systems. This will only be achievable by connecting to West Virginia and Kentucky. The same argument can be made for the proposed expressway in McDowell County. I asked the Virginia CFX Authority to act as an official representative to start working with West Virginia and Kentucky officials with the hope of one day adopting a tri-state plan.”
In Virginia, state highway officials have broken down the roadway’s construction into five different phases. But the board also is seeking to pursue future coal synergy agreements with coal operators in Buchanan County that could assist with the development of the highway. Such past agreements in both Virginia and West Virginia have allowed coal companies to develop a rough-grade roadbed while extracting coal.
We are pleased to see the authority board pushing for a resumption of construction on the Coalfields Expressway. This needs to happen in both Virginia and West Virginia. There is a great need for a modern four-lane corridor, in particular, for McDowell and Buchanan counties.
Anything that can be done to help promote the development of this long-stalled, but critically important four-lane corridor, is welcomed.
All locally elected state and federal officials should be actively involved in the search for funding to allow for a resumption of construction on the Coalfields Expressway in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Modern, four-lane corridors such as the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway, will help to open up our region to new economic development and growth while also improving access to the region for ATV tourists and other out-of-town visitors.
