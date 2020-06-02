Given the rather bleak headlines of recent months, it may be necessary to step back in time to highlight some positive statistics. The year 2019 will work for that analysis.
There was no global pandemic in 2019, and the region’s tourism engine was rolling. According to the recently released annual report by the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, occupancy rates in Mercer County in 2019 increased by 10 percent. Furthermore, visitor spending in the county increased 4.6 percent in 2019, providing a boost to area retailers.
That translated into $111.3 million in new revenue for Mercer County in 2019, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the convention and visitors bureau. That is up from $106 million in 2018.
The 10.1 percent occupancy rate increase means that Mercer County sold 20,956 more room nights in 2019 than it did in 2018, according to the bureau’s annual report. Every night in Mercer County, $52,660 is created in hotel revenue, Null said.
Furthermore, visitor spending generated $9 million in local and state taxes in 2019. During the same year there were 1,200 tourism jobs, and the earnings from those jobs amounted to $27.3 million. Because of tourist spending in the region, each household paid $357 less in taxes, the report found.
Also in 2019, the bureau’s website had 300,308 page views with 136,204 new users, according to the annual report. The website’s top pages included Lake Shawnee with 34,443 page views; spring ATV with 26,459 pages views; and the calendar with 14,197 page views. There were 1,803 requests for visitor guides in 2019 compared to 740 in 2018.
So the news was certainly good for 2019, and that is something to build upon in virus challenged 2020.
Of course, we do anticipate that our tourism and occupancy rates in 2020 will take a hit, even though the Hatfield-McCoy Trail has now reopened.
The nearly two-month long closure of the ATV trail system kept winter riders away, and some will probably still wait a little bit longer before traveling again due to lingering concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The cancellation of various fairs and festivals this summer also will surely impact our 2020 tourism numbers.
But this crisis will eventually pass. Better days are ahead. In time, the tourism floodgates will once again be opened for southern West Virginia. Then, we can begin to build upon our successful 2019 statistics.
