Last Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending the opening day Union versus Bluefield College football game. It was a great experience. The game kicked-off at 3 p.m. The temperature hovered around forty degrees throughout the contest. The Rams won. And to my surprise, there were quite a few people at the game for both teams.
I have to say, Bluefield College has begun to develop a quaint college football atmosphere at its home games. The Rams have a full squad of cheerleaders, one awesome and I do mean awesome band (needs more members, but awesome), and, my personal favorite, the overhead stadium announcer (keep this guy). He tried his very best to get the Bluefield College Ram fan base into the game. Sadly, to no avail, but for a few random hoots and hollers he was grudgingly able to coax from those in attendance. He truly gave it the old college try throughout the game…and he was worth the price of admission to me.
I don’t know why, but for the Graham/Beaver football game, our local fan base seems to come to Mitchell Stadium and away games to socialize versus be a twelfth man factor. It has been this way for decades.
I, myself, am of the other extreme too rowdy, too into the game. I am trying to learn to tame my passion. I will however enjoy attending future Bluefield College home football games to see if this young announcer can turn those in attendance into true football fans.
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
