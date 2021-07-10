In 31 years-plus of writing a Saturday column, this a first – I am writing it from my bed. Not exactly what I wanted to do but it beats the alternative. Here is where I have been for a few days, tossing, turning, sweating and hurting. It has been like Dr. Pepper, getting pills at 10, 2 and 4. By the hour regular “get up time” arrives, I just want to cover my head (that I can do) and scream (that I absolutely cannot stand!). What a wonderful time.
And that is the point – it is a fabulous time. You see, 12 years ago today, the heart surgery staff had me laid out on a metal platform and were planning to do things you probably don’t want to hear. However, if you have been reading this column for that many years, you have already heard about it. A magician masquerading as a doctor, Dr. Tyler Greenfield, started the procedure and about eight hours later, I waked up with covering over most of me, but I waked up.
As you may know I already knew I would. Call it a vision or message from heaven but I heard it in detail. Shawn Boone and his wife, Amy, had come up for prayer, left shortly and I went to bed before dark. Within a few minutes, I was told what would happen, how it would happen and what to expect. Turns out that is exactly the way it went.
So, thank you Lord and the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center. There was something else, too. Those are times when a patient has to trust that the people looking down below those huge lights were among the very best in their classes. You don’t want a person who just “got by” taking your life in untalented hands. I have been taking my medicine faithfully ever since and not a visit goes by that I do not have confidence in the individuals handing the lifeline across the counter to keep me going.
So, in the midst of the worst headache I can ever remember, I am once again trusting the professionals. Dr. Shrader has been there for every sneeze and sniffle in the Hypes family since 1986. Guess he will once again have to listen, check, and then pronounce the chemicals that will hopefully allow yours truly to write in normal fashion next week.
Oh, but who is to complain? How many of you wonderful readers have been that much or more. So many of us could take a day and do nothing but tell medical stories.
The blessings are simply too many to count. On a recent day as I was walking into the barber shop, I noticed my reflection in the door. I walked in – no cane, no crutches, no wheelchair. That, my friends, is just about as special as it gets. Don’t forget extra blessings – I still have hair and I am still here.
And the other troubles some have endured. From Tazewell to McDowell to Mercer and Wyoming counties, almost everywhere in between, the devastating floods of the past two decades have been chronicled whole families were literally washed out of their homes. Some paid with their lives. Businesses in many localities simply ceased to exist.
A host of misplaced families left the Free State of McDowell and moved to Bluefield. Many of them are still here. It was a tearful trail, painful for those who had to leave the only home they had known. Quite a few of us may have had water-soaked yards or even a flooded basement. There are legions of people who would have loved to have had those little problems.
Speaking of little problems – I wish you could see me (No I don’t — it would be like something out of “Frankenstein meets the Wolfman”) lying here writing this. It has taken more than twice as long as usual. I can’t see the keys and with this headache I cannot remember where they are. Hope the editors check it very carefully. I have misspelled at least half the words in it but fixed as many as I could see.
Yet, it is all good. After a couple of July 10ths like many of us have had. Writing a column is a wonderful opportunity. I have tried to count my many blessings and name them one by one – and it amazes me what the Lord has done.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
