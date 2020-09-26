Several decades, a few broken bones and a surgery or two later, Hypes history was made earlier this week. For the first time since the day I was born, I spent my birthday in the hospital. With my wife not feeling well, my time at the pill palace was actually only a “cosmetic” appearance filling in as an escort. It would have been much easier to have traded places but as anyone who has ever wished they could do that knows, the most frustrating job is to stand by while someone else is having a tough time.
Nevertheless, the day did eventually end and we made our exit under our own power. As we continue to make our way through the medical maze that sometimes forces us to spend as much time at the pharmacy as we used to do at the ball game or the grocery store, we just have to be patient. Not easy for me, I can assure. My internal response is always “fix this – now” and so I have to remain outwardly calm and let the professionals do their job while (I am sure) they wonder just what is wrong with this guy over in the corner.
As one of the most impatient patients ever to grace the hallowed halls of any doctor’s office, I think it is time to call out the National Guard if I have so much as a temperature. Before you judge – and it is always tempting to do exactly that – I get that attitude honestly.
Remember that talk about never being in the hospital? Well, my mother was there the same day I was. She got me out, took me home and that was that. Mom was not to be seen in a hospital for the next 40 years. She never even went to the doctor. She took me when I needed to go, and insisted Dad go when he was sick but as for herself, somehow she managed to avoid it. Mom would buy a bottle of aspirins (for herself) and then toss them away when they became outdated.
I am not complaining or saying she was wrong, either. She lived nearly 90 years and although there were some problems at the end with more than a few medical issues, almost all of her days were spent on her own terms. She was willing to go to the dentist, though, and that needs to be mentioned on her behalf.
One time she had to take me to the doctor and spend a night at the hospital as a spectator at yet another birthday occasion. A couple of days after my 10th birthday, we had a get-together at the old homestead. Invited were my buddies from Den 3, Pack 218 of the Cub Scouts directed by Flora Lee Asbury. We had a great time planned with all kinds of food, games and festivities ready on a very nice sunny afternoon.
Our place was adjacent to Route 644, with a sloping driveway down toward the house. Falling away beside the house and down through the main pasture gate, the hillside sloped all the way past the barn and into the hollow a couple of hundred yards away. Wonderful place to play and we all took advantage of that.
Two who planned to have a real adventure were my best friend (and Flora Lee’s son) Terry Asbury and I. We got into my blue and gold wagon at the very top of the driveway and started rolling. We bumped our way down to the first turn, picking up speed all the way and managed to angle the wheels as we raced past the house and through the open gate. We were bouncing like a roller coaster racing by the barn and reached the high crest of the last hill.
From the top, we blasted down through ruts and rocks and all kinds of challenges passing by too fast to look at. No stopping us.
Suddenly, we went airborne and in the whirling, spinning end-over-end finale the wagon parted company with us. We crashed together and in what seemed an eternity but was likely only a few seconds, we came to a stop in a dusty heap. I felt something at my side that was like an electric shot and as Terry and I got untangled, I noticed that my right arm seemed to be lying there by itself at a crazy angle.
Yep, it was a compound fracture. Both bones were broken and it was a miracle they were still inside the skin. I managed to get back up the hill with Terry’s help. While everyone else was eating my cake, Mom and Dad took me to the Bluefield Sanitarium. Dr. Roy R. Raub, who always seemed to be working, put me under the ether.
I awakened to a heavy plaster cast holding my arm bones in place. For the time, I saw x-rays – of my own arm! Those jagged pieces looked frightening but I was comforted when told they would heal. Dr. Raub told me to move my fingers but it hurt way too much.
He got up off the bed then and said he would be back the next day since he could not let me go home until I could move them. Instantly, I wiggled them all and could have sworn I saw him wink at Mom as he told her to get me home before I changed my mind.
Like mother, like son.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
