Growing up on the fringes of urban communities features its own unique qualities. When you live on a road instead of a street, that means something. When you take your own trash to the landfill and there is no garbage truck making a regular run past your house, that means something. When you get down a 12-gauge shotgun or pick up a .22 rifle to go hunting for squirrels or rabbits or sometimes groundhogs that you and your family is going to skin, cook and eat, it is truly a life imprint experience. Our fishing rods were not just for sport – the bluegills and perch and bass we caught ended up on the kitchen table.
I thought of those days when on this cool, cloudy morning it seemed that soon it would be time to get out the copper kettle we need to cook apple butter. It seems like only yesterday the hot fire, the long wooden paddle and boiling apples with cinnamon, sugar and few secret ingredients were cooking in the back yard. Notice the word “yard” and not lawn. For many years, our lawnmower was certainly not the kind one might expect to find on a lawn – there was no motor, only a revolving series of curved blades open and attached to each wheel which we pushed around to keep the grass down.
It worked great and in the years since, I have noticed that tractors pull huge mowers around golf courses and college campuses to groom the greensward evenly and those mowers have the same mechanism as our old push mower, only about 50 times bigger. If I wrote “bigger” instead of “larger” that is another tipoff I am just an old country boy.
Feeding the cows and chickens, baling hay, going to the Farm Bureau – all of those were part of our weekly schedule. Oh, sure, we went to the grocery store like everybody else except we went on Saturdays (sometimes every other one) because there was no grocery store within half an hour of our front door. That was not a hardship and except for salt and flour we often did not need a whole lot from Acme or Deskins or the Piggly Wiggly.
Mom churned butter and made bread. Unless you have had good ol’ country butter on steaming hot bread right out of the cook stove, you have not lived. Well, maybe that is a stretch but it certainly makes a morning much more special.
Did I mention putting up hay? For those who had hay balers, it was easier in some ways to load the truck and get the barn filled. When I was small, before the tractor came along, we still put up haystacks. The last place I remember seeing a haystack was right outside our kitchen window where the driveway is.
Those hay bales were not always the best answer, though, at least, not for me. When Pug Taylor starting baling the hay and we drove around to fill up the barn loft with those nice, square bales, somebody had to drive the truck and there was usually another person to unload and another person up in the barn (sometimes two people) to stack the hay. You have to be really careful with fresh hay and stack it with some holes for ventilation because grass with any moisture is liable to catch fire if not put up correctly. Burning the barn down is not a good idea.
One year, I felt like I was burning down. It was a perfect day, hot, dry and just a little breeze. That would help up inside the barn moving that hay around with the particles floating through the air just enough to make sure we would be sneezing. I had never heard the word “allergy” but I always kept a handkerchief handy during hay time.
On this day, we got a truckload of hay up to the barn loft and I leaned over to grip the side of the eaves to pull myself up into the loft. What I did not know and could not see was that there was a hornet’s nest about the size of a basketball out of side and up under the eave. My foot was firmly on the truck tailgate and when I reached for the edge to get traction, I got more than I bargained for.
First, instead of solid wood that my hand was searching for I felt a sensation like firm paper which ripped as my hand touched it. At almost the same time, a frantic buzzing noise came from inside that paper. In about a second, I could feel crawling over my hand.
Then it happened. Liquid fire shot through my hand and up my arm. When I jerked my hand loose, it was covered with a moving, black sheet of angry hornets. Somehow, I shook them loose and got to the house. Mom got cold water, salve and doctored me up. Daddy put the torch to that nest at dark and in a day or two when my hand got back to normal size we finished up with the rest of the day.
So, if you hunt and fish and still feed the cows, be glad for the blessings of the countryside.
Just keep your hands out of the hornet’s nest.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
