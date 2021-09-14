The big Beaver-Graham game is back on, at least for now.
It was announced earlier this month that the Beaver-Graham football game, which was postponed in August due to COVID protocols, has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
The new date was set after PikeView High School’s football program agreed to defer its previously scheduled Oct. 8 meeting with Bluefield to Monday, Oct. 11.
Beaver-Graham was originally scheduled for August 28, but three days before the game, school officials suddenly announced it was being postponed. It was later revealed that a number of students from Graham High School were in quarantine at the time due to possible exposure to the virus.
While a lot can happen between now and Oct. 8, we are cautiously optimistic that the game will finally be played.
There is one potential positive associated with playing the game later in the season. By Oct. 8, there is a chance that the current surge in active virus cases that we are seeing in Mercer County will peak. Then the number of new virus cases being reported each day should begin to decline.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, has predicted that the ongoing Delta variant-fueled surge could peak by early October. But the virus is still raging for now. Active cases Monday in Mercer County stood at 1,090, which was up from 1,060 cases on Sunday.
In the meantime, vaccination rates also are continuing to increase in Mercer County, which is a positive development. Topping said he hopes the message is getting out about the importance of vaccinations to protect area residents and everyone around them from the more contagious Delta variant.
Of course, playing the big game in the middle of the season, as opposed to Beaver-Graham kicking off the season, will be a change. It also remains to be seen if 10,000 people will pack the stadium on Oct. 8, as would have been the case on August 28. While a big crowd is certainly assured, a mid-season game may not attract as many spectators as a season opener.
We’re also not for sure at this point if tailgating will be held prior to the game. City officials will likely provide guidance with regards to tailgating activities soon.
With COVID-19 still surging locally, nothing is really guaranteed. But Oct. 8 is the plan, at least for now.
We’ll see what happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.