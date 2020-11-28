Thankful? That may seem unlikely after what we have endured this year. A pandemic unlike any we have suffered, at least in America, since the so-called Spanish Flu scourge of 1918. A national election unlike any since 1876, which for more than a century historians had believed would be the “low water” mark of U.S. politics. Economic upheaval, especially for ordinary workers and small businesses, that has been the worst in the nation since the Great Depression.
All pain has not been reported on the television or in the newspaper, because those deaths at the nearby health care center in Mercer County, for example, were all too personally real. Even now, the virus is causing upheaval in the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County. Almost every locality can point to a family which has been affected.
The one local hospital we still have in operation on the West Virginia side of Four Seasons Country had to stop visitation for a time and nearly every health care facility halted any visits at various times over the past few months. We learned new lessons about bravery from nurses, orderlies, doctors and other medical personnel who daily put their own lives at risk to care for others. Heartbreaking times in these last few months when funerals could not be held and memorial services for loved ones were postponed or simply not done because of fear of the virus. That hurt will never truly go away.
On Friday the 13th, of all days, schools closed in nearly every county around. We tried to adjust as best we could and kept in touch via the computer, or telephone, or texting to keep our children involved in education. It was not and is not easy. Some families do not have internet at home. Yet, in these troubled times, that was often not the main worry. What to do about children who do not eat regularly when not in school often took priority over what lessons to provide. Cooks worked in empty cafeterias and bus drivers doubled as “DoorDash-style” workers to carry food to designated drop points.
Police, fire and rescue workers soldiered on to serve day after day. How wonderful. Our Armed Forces, including the heroic National Guard members, never let us down through the darkest days.
We had to adjust to wearing masks. Even more, we struggled in the beginning to find out what type of masks would work best. We found that masks are just about the best weapon to protect others, so we learned more about selflessness than we had known before. Somehow, we stopped rubbing our faces as much and hand sanitizer that many of us had never noticed before suddenly became part of our daily routine. Doing it not only for ourselves but for our families and friends adjusted our way of thinking.
Shopping changed, almost overnight. Puzzled looks gave way to resignation as customers realized they could no longer walk into grocery stores and likely not find toilet paper or paper towels. Cooking became more challenging when milk and eggs virtually disappeared from shelves in the early days of COVID-19. Finding meat counters that contained precious little beef or bacon was a sight that many old timers had not witnessed since the rationing days of World War II.
Eating at home was more important than ever, at exactly the same time when groceries were so much harder to buy. Going into most restaurants was no longer an option. Dining rooms closed and sometimes drive-through windows along with them. Culture shock arrived in a virus. Chairs stacked on tables could be seen in eateries in every town. Out in the country, gardens appeared in some back yards for the first time in years — not for decoration but for the serious business of putting food on the table.
Churches – most of them, anyway, recognized that assembling shoulder-to-shoulder was not safe. Services went online or stopped altogether for a while and then may have gone back to virtual as the second wave swept across the land.
Business for many halted after a while. Workers were increasingly not needed when customers could not – or were afraid – to come in. The government sent stimulus checks of $1,200 and that helped. We all know it has been hard. Not everyone can pay medical bills. Car repair has been difficult or impossible for some. Rent payments for residents and business owners alike have been impossible in many instances. Food pantries, the Salvation Army, the Union Mission and similar agencies have been deluged with sincere requests for assistance from people who do not want to ask for help but have no place else to turn.
Yet, here we are, most of us, somewhat battered but still breathing almost 12 months since the national nightmare started. We as a group have made it through in spite of more than 260,000 deaths and some 12 million cases of the coronavirus nationwide. Our prayers are that we can look back years from now and say “Remember when?”
In spite of all, we do have much to be grateful for. This Thanksgiving Week 2020, we can consider Psalm 145:14, “The Lord upholdeth all that fall and raiseth up all those that be bowed down.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.