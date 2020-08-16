Barring any unforeseen surprises, some students in Tazewell County will be returning to the classroom on Monday. We use the word some because about 35 percent of the county’s more than 5,300 students have opted for online only schooling this semester.
That means about 1,700 students will remain at home, but complete their studies and courses online. Still, a large number of students are set to return to their actual brick and mortar classrooms Monday morning, which makes Tazewell County one of the first school districts in our region to welcome students back during the pandemic.
School Superintendent Christopher Stacy said he communicates with the Tazewell County Health Department multiple times a week, adding that the school system is following standards for social distancing and other precautions against COVID-19 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“As they (precautions) change, we’ll tweak our policies,” Stacy said.
Tazewell County schools will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 or 1:40 p.m. and schools will be closed on Wednesdays for disinfecting. On Wednesdays, all students will receive remote instruction.
Plans call for schools to be cleaned and disinfected on Saturdays as well.
Each school employee and student will be provided at least one washable mask when the school year begins, according to information posted on the school system’s website. Employees and students may wear their own masks as long as it doesn’t contain images, slogans or words that violate the school system’s dress code. All students riding a school bus also will be required to wear a mask.
Whether a student must wear a mask in school will vary among age groups and take into account underlying health factors. Virginia Department of Health guidance is that when people come closer than 6 feet masks or facial coverings must be worn, the school system says.
While the anxiety that some parents are experiencing about sending their children back to school during a pandemic is certainly understandable, we also realize that a lot of students are eager to get back in school. Remember, this will be the first time since March that students in our area will be back in a classroom setting, reunited with their friends and teachers.
Life must go on, pandemic or not. And restarting school is a big step toward a return to normalcy.
It won’t be easy, and we can certainly expect to face challenges in the weeks ahead. It should be noted that there are plans in place in Tazewell County in the event that a student or teacher does test positive for COVID-19. The situation will be monitored on a daily and weekly basis, and changes will be made as needed.
But for now we can only hope for the best, and for the start of a successful 2020-2021 school year for students and staff.
