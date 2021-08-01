Summer vacation will be a little longer this year for kids in Mercer County. In fact, youngsters won’t be returning to the classroom until after Labor Day, a move that will certainly please many local parents.
Years ago, it was common practice for children to not return to school until after Labor Day. However, in more recent years, the back-to-school date had been getting earlier and earlier for area children. For example, back in 2019 before the disruptive pandemic took root, the first day of school for kids in Mercer County was August 8. And in 2018, the first day of school for students was August 9.
This year students won’t be returning to the classroom until Tuesday, Sept. 7, a date that seems more sensible for a number of reasons.
For starters, sending kids back to school during the second week of August cuts into summer vacation time for area families. We can think of several instances where children in Mercer County were already back in school before the start of the West Virginia State Fair.
It can also be quite hot here in the mountains during the month of August. While most local schools are now fully air-conditioned, it’s still hard to keep children focused indoors when it is a warm summer day outside.
Once fall is in the air, it’s time to return to school. So September 7 sounds like a good starting date for us. Of course, keep in mind, that local virus numbers also are still being monitored.
We also realize that new virus restrictions and virus mandates, some of which are both unpopular and confusing, are now coming out of Washington, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a whiplash pace. So who knows what will happen between now and Sept. 7?
Still, Mercer County parents can take comfort in knowing that their children aren’t due back in the classroom until Sept. 7.
