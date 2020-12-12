Nearly every day a part of my early morning is spent not only reading from the Daily Telegraph but also the Los Angeles Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Washington Post, scanning headlines and also attempting to dig deeper into the issues that most interest me. Harder still is reviewing the stories about “uninteresting” issues.
A narrow view is often one that leads to a policy of exclusion, not inclusion. In my day job as a high school teacher, one of the essential priorities is working to provide a balanced presentation for all children. That includes highest to lowest, rich and poor, and so forth and so on. It is imperative to remind young people that truly we are all in this together, whatever “this” is.
Therein lies the necessity of being fair, or trying to be, and working toward an understanding of the great variety of viewpoints and opinions around the country. You see, my children here at Bluefield High School are not all going to live their lives in Four Seasons Country. Many of them will be moving – to other states, other communities, perhaps the Armed Forces. Part of my responsibility is to prepare them with the required English skills for the current grade level but the greater task is to help them be able to adapt to the speed of change once they leave the friendly confines of Mercer County.
Before the child can be guided the instructor must have a foundation upon which to build a lesson that can be shared. No forum or formula is perfect but a wide range of ideas and opinions does give options. Being able to change is one of the most important qualities or skills any young person, or old one, can possess as we prepare to wrench ourselves away the fearful upheaval from 2020 and leap into the as yet unknown contents of the cauldron of 2021.
From what can be gleaned in snippets in the various daily papers, a large portion of the 330 million men, women, boys and girls of all colors, races and creeds living between California and the Northeast (Confession: Alaska and Hawaii are somewhat beyond the pale of my vision) believe that American society is a group effort and every citizen is equally entitled to join in the party. A great many do not, as I have noticed from stories across America. They would much prefer to do their own unique thing with their own kind and the rest of the nation could go to, well, you can probably guess where that would be, but this is a family publication and I must not provide specific directions.
It is not always the printed word that dominates and for many of our readers (thank you!) the air waves also have their necessary places in our informational world. Like the majority of you, I try (in the evenings, after work) to tune in for a few minutes to FOX News, CNN, and NBC News. On weekends, my favorite shows are CBS Sunday Morning and Meet the Press. Before you say it – and you are entitled to – there are no sitcoms or dramas or soap opera style programs on my viewing landscape and to many, this network menu may sound very dull but knowing how the people around America feel about as many issues as possible on any given day is important.
Hold it for a second before we go on – your reporter is not a fan of Facebook or tweets or Twitter – and cannot actually say from personal experience what exactly is on any of these avenues but have heard enough from those who do avail themselves that criticism is a very high priority for many contributors. As someone who went to school for four additional years to learn how to write, I gaze down from my high horse and cringe when I hear that many contributors to the various social media platforms do not compose complete sentences or follow the accepted rules of spelling. Still, it is their Constitutional right to do so as long as they are not infringing on the rights of others.
Variously viewing major news broadcast organizations sheds light on several opinions. It is wise to turn the coin over a few times and take a close look at both sides. Hopefully, our viewpoints are not etched in stone so as to follow the belief that the Democrats are always right or that we are absolutely certain the Republicans know what is best for the country.
Beware, because a groove can so quickly turn into a rut. Anyone always voting a “straight ticket” likely wasted the time spent reading this column. Hopefully, we occasionally listen to Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, plus David Muir, Jim Axelrod, along with Laura Ingraham and Savanna Guthrie as well as Judy Woodruff and Amiche Alcindor. Be as even-handed as possible.
As this raggedy old year churns closer to a conclusion, please consider the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “We may have come on different ships but we’re all in the same boat now.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
