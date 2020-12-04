In another significant development for downtown Bluefield, it was announced last month that Bluestone Health Inc. will be opening a full primary care center on Bland Street once renovations to the old Hawley Building are completed.
The announcement was made by representatives of Bluestone Health and the city of Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority. Bluestone Health acquired the Hawley Building from the city’s economic development authority to open a Federally Qualified Health Center.
Bluestone’s goal is to be open at the new downtown site next summer and to provide full primary care and urgent care services, according to Linda Hutchens, CEO of Bluestone Health Inc.
The announcement of the new downtown health care center comes as renovations at the nearby Summit Bank Building on Federal Street, where technology giant Intuit will operate a Prosperity Hub, are nearing a completion. Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with Inuit, has a goal of having up to 300 employees working at the Prosperity Hub in early 2021.
“Access to quality health care is vital for the city and region and this is just another example of the progress being made to renovate Bluefield,” Mayor Ron Martin said during last month’s announcement.
Bill Cole, chairman of the city’s economic development authority, said two of the best ways to attract more people to the downtown is to create jobs and have a health care provider located there.
“Bluefield Economic Development Authority was created for the Intuit project and other economic development efforts and the progress made since our first meeting in July 2019 is phenomenal,” Cole said, adding that the Bluestone Health announcement is an important development for the city’s downtown area.
Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, said the project was made possible with the help of the Downtown Appalachia Redevelopment Initiative at West Virginia University for its technical support grant, which provided preliminary architectural planning services for the Hawley Building. The redevelopment initiative is an Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Grant funded program facilitated by the Natural Capital Investment Fund in partnership with the Brownfield Assistance Center at WVU.
Having a full-service primary care center operational in the downtown is a big win for Bluefield, and will help in terms of attracting additional businesses to the city along with ongoing revitalization efforts.
