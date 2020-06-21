What a conundrum for the Mountain State. The on again, off again State Fair of West Virginia has now officially been canceled.
The messaging surrounding this year’s State Fair has certainly been confusing.
Although many assumed the 2020 State Fair would be the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice surprised many by announcing on June 12 that this year’s fair was a go. He also encouraged residents across West Virginia to attend the summer celebration. Only days later, a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Greenbrier County raised alarm.
Greenbrier County, which is home to the Lewisburg area and the state fairgrounds, currently has 35 active coronavirus cases, and a cumulative total of 42 virus cases. Once the new outbreak was confirmed, many wondered if the State Fair was still a go. A press release issued on June 18 by the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors said a decision to cancel the fair was made by the board on June 16. Oddly enough, Justice made no mention of that decision during his virtual press briefings on June 16 and 17. Why Justice didn’t just go ahead and confirm the cancellation of the fair at that time is a little baffling.
The State Fair Board of Directors said the decision to cancel was made to ensure the healthy and safety of all West Virginians.
“When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 State Fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a press release. “Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel.”
“The initial decision to open the State Fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented to us by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area,” State Fair Board Chair Ralph Warren added. “We understood the situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly. It’s difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the State Fair has to our state and community.”
The last time the State Fair of West Virginia was cancelled was from 1942 to 1945 during World War II.
The news of this year’s cancelation will certainly come as a disappointment to those citizens who were looking forward to attending the August celebration.
However, the decision to scrap the fair — in light of the new COVID-19 outbreak in Greenbrier County — was the right decision to make.
