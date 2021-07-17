I am not nearly so religious as I ought to be and even though I have a Bible my wife bought that showcases my name in gold letters right on the leather-bound front cover, there is still so much about the Good Book I have yet to learn. There were twelve Apostles (to begin with) and Methusaleh lived to be 969 years old but outside of that it could surely be said I need to get busy studying.
On the other hand, sometimes I wonder just how much studying might be too much. There is a fear somewhere in me that I might be “too educated” and come up with my own ideas about what something means. For instance, Dad was ready to go when his time came and I truly believe that but he had his own doubts about some things. Part of it I could understand and a few things still give me a slight headache.
When I was little we were just getting into the process of talking about aliens and we had heard there was some place out in New Mexico where maybe some of those characters had landed. Dad thought about that for a while and wondered right out loud, “If we were going to explain about church and the Bible to somebody who showed up on Earth, what would we say about which Bible is right? Or which church is right? And if there is only one right way, why do we have so many different churches, anyway?”
From time to time, I would ask my own little questions, like what about the Apaches and Comanches and such tribes out on the Western Plains who had never been to church at all – would they all go straight to hell? And where is hell, anyway? What about heaven? I had never met anybody who would take a stick and be absolutely sure they could point it in the right direction for either one.
Somehow, I guess we managed to overcome that kind of concern and generally focus on the “inner self” without having to prove everything right down to just how many animals made it on to the Ark, anyway.
It must have been a really busy time, that time not long after World War II when we Baby Boomers came along because while whatever was happening down in New Mexico was happening to somebody at home came up with a copy of a magazine called “Guideposts.” It had religious references and such, and in those days, a lot of us really needed guidance. Anyway, this little magazine was not too scary and usually seemed to have some good ideas for the people who did not know everything and still needed to learn a lot in the pages between Genesis and Revelation. (Even then, I understood it was “Revelation” with an ‘n’ and not ending with an ‘s.” Book learning
In one of these magazines, which I am sad to say, has long since disappeared from the bookshelf at home. A man, a psychologist with no religious faith, proclaimed, “The trouble with most prayers is that they are not honest to God. People have the ungracious audacity to ask for ‘heavenly handouts’ although they are not on speaking terms with their neighbors; they are spreaders of gossip and sometimes envious detractors of their best friends.”
I figured that man must have known a little something about a song by the old Chuck Wagon Gang from down in Fort Worth, Texas, called “Tattler’s Wagon.” If you are around Social Security age, you probably know it yourself. Remember the line, “When someone testifies in church, some good Sister doubts and others have no confidence when a certain brother shouts.” You get the idea.
Kind of reminds me of another line from Hollywood. The famous Sgt. Alvin C. York, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor was, most believed, truly saved and his preacher, Pastor Rosier Pyle said once, “Alvin has real religion – not the ‘meetin’ house kind of religion that a lot of times stops at the church door after the sermon.”
In this article was another line which really hit home and it came from Norman Vincent Peal’s “Self Improvement Handbook,” in the which the good doctor prescribed a simple cure for how to deal with forgiveness. He said, “Repeat the Lord’s Prayer by inserting your offender’s name,” and gave the example, “Forgive me my trespasses as I forgive Johnny Jones.”
Well, that might help you. It certainly helped me, who, like Paul said, about “being chief of sinners.”
Yes, a long time ago I quit praying for the Cardinals to win the World Series – although it would make me happy if they did. If this year’s team does, you can certainly count that as a miracle out of Scripture!
Prayer is a personal thing and many believe best practiced in secret without a lot of public show and pomp. Just talking honestly to the Creator is a mighty wonderful thing.
Seems like I remember one more line: “Honest-to-God prayer is a spiritual kind of mental health insurance.”
