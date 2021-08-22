In a year where it is celebrating its centennial, Bluefield College has taken another significant step forward by achieving university status.
That’s right. Bluefield College is now Bluefield University.
The historic announcement was made last week during the annual president’s convocation delivered by Bluefield University President Dr. David Olive, and also on the same day that students returned to campus for the fall semester.
The college started talking about a university status five years ago when it moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs, according to Olive. The final decision on the university designation was made by the college’s board of trustees in June, but officials opted at that time to wait until the president’s convocation in August for the official announcement.
“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, the board of trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” Olive said. “It reflects the future trajectory of the institution as we prepare for the next century of Christian higher education.”
The university launched its first master’s degree program back in 2013, an online masters of arts in education curriculum for licensed teachers to improve their practice, achieve career goals, and increase earning power while still working full time in the classroom. In 2018, a new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences degree was introduced and offered in partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg, Va.
In March of 2020, the board of trustees voted to further align the university with the VCOM family of schools by joining its education consortium and expanding opportunities in the health sciences. As part of that partnership, the university is working to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the health care field.
So it has been a long journey to this point.
We congratulate the campus on achieving university status and applaud all who were involved in this important process.
It is a win for students, staff and the community as a whole.
We also congratulate the university on its centennial, which will be celebrated throughout the fall and into the spring of next year.
