As the old saying goes, “You get what you pay for.”
That is generally applicable in buying products, with cheaper ones often not having the quality and durability of a more expensive brand. But it also can apply in some hiring circumstances when looking for someone with superb leadership skills, extensive experience and a proven track record.
Those positions are often vital to the success of a corporation, business or government entity.
When the city of Bluefield embarked on a more proactive course with former Mayor Tom Cole several years ago, one of the strategies was to find a top-tier city manager. And they did, with Dane Rideout, a retired career military officer (Colonel) who brought with him an impressive resume of leadership and experience and a proven track record.
Rideout recently relocated to North Carolina but during his tenure the city made tremendous progress in many different areas, from recreation to bus transportation to economic development and downtown revitalization.
The city was initially criticized by some for paying Mr. Rideout a hefty salary, which was about $136,000 a year, but the city wanted someone who was worth it, who could produce results.
Dane Rideout did just that.
One part of that strategy was to help pay for the salary by not replacing the assistant city manager who left after Mr. Rideout arrived. In other words, two positions became one, which meant a lot more responsibility for the city manager and basically being on call 24 hours a day.
A new city manager is coming on board next month, also receiving a top-tier salary for the position and the size of the city, at $150,000 annually plus another $12,000 a year for insurance compensation.
As a point of reference, according to payscale.com, the national base salary range for a city manager (other than large cities) is between $50,000 to $172,000 a year. However, some of the lower salaries can have other income, like bonuses and other perks.
Retired Col. Cecil Marson, who has similar military credentials and experience as did Mr. Rideout, will be here Aug. 15 and, as in Rideout’s case, much will be expected from him.
Those expectations include tangible results, solid long-term planning and running the city like a well-oiled machine.
This is not an easy job. It is a stressful, time-consuming, demanding job, and one that, if it is done right, certainly requires the credentials and experience Mr. Marson brings.
Residents of Bluefield in the end will be judges of how well he does, which is the way it should be. City board members do the hiring, and they answer to voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.