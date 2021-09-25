More often than not, I hear people my age (and there are fewer of them than ever before) talking about the changes in our world, in the states, in Four Seasons Country. No doubt other generations have said similar things. Seldom can one find predictions of things getting better in this world. For generations on end, even religious leaders have solemnly warned that their time was truly the “last days” we all dread.
When yet another mass shooting took place on Thursday in Memphis, I found myself saying out loud, “When is this madness ever going to end?” The answer might be, it won’t. All too often in modern America we seem to be marking anniversaries, not of joyous events but of a myriad of disasters.
Fundamentally, the slower-evolving problems in our government, in the places where we live and in our attitudes seem to be closer to reaching a boiling point than ever before. Just days ago, I was stunned to hear a (what I had thought to be a mild mannered) man in a local grocery store say in apparent sincerity that “it might be time for us to put on our hip boots, load up our AK-47s and clean house.” Jeepers, creepers!
Having been fortunate enough to have traveled over the Continental Divide which officially separates East from West, the physical line is easy enough to determine. Just last week a well-researched article in a national publication revealed the divisions in much of our country including my home state of Virginia.
Not east-west, but in Northern Virginia and in the Southwest, the sociologists speculate that political division and polarization may be stronger than at any time since the Civil War. Apparently, Democrats are dominant in the urban areas beyond Lynchburg and to the sea while Republicans are building a stronghold in almost the entire rural and mountainous areas of the Old Dominion.
Reason given: race. Evidently, the dissension that once fueled a national battle is reasserting itself in a suddenly militant movement which feels its “traditional values” and power structure are being undermined. Lines are no longer blurred but being brought into sharper focus in many areas.
Politics is also front and center in many religious communities, with an increasing number of people who identify themselves as evangelical Christians joining one party almost three to one while liberal views are moving toward the other side in virtually the same percentages.
Not two weeks ago in nearby Montgomery County, we parked in a department store lot and passed by a giant truck with a large flag (not an American flag) raised in the back and sporting a bumper sticker proclaiming in big letters, “Proud to be everything liberals hate.” Once again, Jeepers.
Why should any American hate any other American?
If that isn’t enough to make your morning coffee uncomfortably cold, then let us turn to the temperature in a scientific fashion. Kasha Patel, in a Washington Post piece, recently presented some rather chilling facts. She says that meteorologists and other climate specialists have noticed a steady trend over the past 70 years. For instance, much of the western U.S. was at or near record heat levels for virtually the entire summer, which, incidentally, has proven to be the only one of the four seasons which is not getting shorter.
It may be worth noting here that Death Valley recently recorded 122 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth this late in the year. That sizzling summer heat, just one indicator that scientists have been monitoring, has prompting some to suggest that within the next half century, summer may be six months long and spring, winter and fall just taking up two months each on the calendar. In the Northern Hemisphere between 1952 to 2011, the summer style weather increased from 78 to 95 days while the other three seasons lost an average of seven weather days, averaging losing about a day every decade.
From flowers blooming out of sync to weeds possibly expanding their range and longevity thus dramatically impacting the allergy seasons for humans to various insects becoming more prevalent and helping to spread a variety of diseases, the possibilities are nothing to bring joy to any holiday table – whenever and however holidays will be affected in such a gloomy scenario.
As with many other things which have happened in the past, perhaps we still have time to right the ship. As the old song says, “Let it begin with me.”
And, one more thing, say a prayer if you are one of those people who does such a thing, that we will have no need for AK-47s and that conservatives and liberals will have no reason to hate each other.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
