Are we gaining or losing an hour Sunday morning when the time changes? For me, it’s both. A scientist would say we still have 168 hours in a week so nothing has really changed but it seems to be ingrained in our nature to find something positive in any kind of news. Never in my lifetime has that been more true in this year of the pandemic. Having more light is definitely a plus.
Driving to work in the daylight has been a blessing the past few weeks. Now that will change and it will once again be dark (for a while) on the way to Bluefield High School. On the other hand, the sun will set an hour beyond the current situation so therein the “saving” comes in. What that will also mean is that there will now be more time to cut grass, cut briers, work on outdoor cleaning chores, tend to the garden, maintain the flowers and a whole host of fun activities that were put aside during the winter.
Ah, but just the chance to be outside will be worth it. Being indoors, worrying about getting the virus any time I ventured out into the real world and spending too many hours idle in a chair having too many snacks is not the healthiest way to spend a few months.
Still, there have been benefits, not the least of which has been an opportunity to read. Every day is newspaper day at my house but quite a few books, some new and some vintage, have found their way onto those wonderful bookshelves my wife bought for me from the estate of the late Emmitt Shufflebarger.
Most of them have been histories and biographies. I know, I know, I am an English teacher but the back story goes through Bluefield State College. I was one of those kids who loved to learn just for the pure joy of it. As a result, I had a huge number of undergraduate hours because whenever a class was available in the humanities or Language Arts or fine arts I tried to take it.
Along in the middle of my senior year, my advisor told me that I needed to declare an official major because I was balanced between history and English and since I was also in education, it was (almost past) time do decide what I was going to teach. So, English was quicker to graduation by a couple of credit hours. That was the road more traveled and whether or not I made the right decision is something perhaps only some of the 4,000-plus students who have come and gone through my classrooms over the decades could accurately answer.
In my defense, I try to choose volumes by talented authors whose composition skills will make mine better and at the same time, their story-telling talents must present a tale that entertains as it instructs. For now, let me keep the titles of those books secret. To be honest, however, there is a sprinkling of liberal and conservative, Republican and Democrat, modern and 19th century all mixed in with both male and female authors. Remember, it takes all kinds of people to keep the rust off the rails.
With more sunshine at the back end the day supper will no longer “cap the stack” as the old saying goes. Getting-up-and-going-outside-time is at the doorstep. Last week, we each bought a new pair of work gloves because our older hands seem to get more tender by the season. In the past few days, new gas and oil has been mixed and is set for the smaller engines used at our house to fight back the encroachments of Mother Nature.
Oh, and it is the season to get out the pressure washer. The domicile has suffered through another winter of weather, wood smoke and whatever else kind of pollution is floating around these days. That reminds me that the deck is in need of cleaning and once the wood has been effectively sprayed then the water seal to make it sparkle has to be applied. Oh, joy. At least, it will be after the job is finished.
There is a major battle looming with a pair of pesky robins who feel that section of the back porch belongs to them. Every year we have to scrape off the beginning of a nest, do it again and then again for a few weeks before they finally decide to seek housing elsewhere. Have to keep the grill clean and we must not have the grandchildren decorating their hair with bird droppings. So there.
Maybe there will even be a chance to oil, pump the tires and get the bicycles ready for a tour. I think I remember where the bike rack is and now if we can only locate a few perfectly flat miles to ride over. You are right – good luck with that!
Excuse me – I have to set the clock on the microwave.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.