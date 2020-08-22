I thank everyone for their prayers for residents and staff of Princeton Health Care Center, particularly my mom. She tested negative for coronavirus and has been released from the COVID-positive section of the nursing home after three long weeks.
The staff has been very diligent in their battle against this disease. Their dedication to residents and family members is second to none. Thanks Emily for being so patient when I called with so many questions and concerns.
For all those that requested prayer in mom’s name, please continue to do so for the staff and residents of PHCC that march forward in the battle against COVID-19. Remember other nursing homes as well that are enduring similar circumstances as PHCC.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va
