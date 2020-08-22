Somewhere, I had heard about “home keys.” Now, just what that meant was not exactly clear. Most of the words I had ever seen put on paper had been done with an ink pen held by my mother. In that day, letters were the traditional way to communicate. She and her siblings, especially my Uncle Rudy and Aunt Gladys, regularly sent handwritten slices of life back and forth between Maryland (where they lived) and our home just across the hill from Jenkinjones where they had all grown up. Along with buying envelopes from time to time, those letters were the main reason I regularly got to see the newest sets of stamps, and to be amazed when the price went up to three cents.
Those good wishes and information about work, family and news of the day were so branded in my mind that it never occurred to me a change was coming. Almost overnight, one of the letter writers made that happen. In 1958, my Uncle Frank took me along when he went to Bluefield and bought the metal machine. His home, and his assignments for the business teachers at Gary High School, would never quite be the same.
Later, the magic keyboard was passed along to me. It was still clean, still green, still in perfect condition and had an efficient ribbon with a black as well as red strip connected from one side to the other through its two metal rollers. The small silver return key, although well used, showed no signs of wear and the regular maintenance had made it look new. I could not have been happier when he gave it me after he had moved on from the Department of Agriculture and gone to work for Southern Railway.
By the time I got it, it was clear my future was not going to include the coal mines. I was not a strong person and the idea of spending several hours a day did not appeal to me. After spending a little time underground, I developed an amazing appreciation for the hard-working coal miners but realized that I did not possess whatever inner power they had that enabled them to make a living where the sun never shines.
What appealed to me was putting one word in front of another and so on and so forth. At first, I did not understand just where that might take me. As with the coal mines, it was clear my little frame was not suited to be a football player. Not enough speed to be a great basketball player and a weak arm precluded a secure baseball star.
My sports dreams took a different path to the court and the field. Shoulder pads and Chuck Taylors and baseball spikes were replaced, in a way, by that new writing appliance. The start was not promising. In my first keyboarding class, taught by Altha E. Rowden at Pocahontas High School, I managed to avoid the correct way to attack those aforementioned home keys because I was so interested in writing about the games we had just played in Chester Sword’s phys. Ed. Class the period before. Luckily, I did learn to type fast enough to both do those stories and still get the lessons done.
Of course, I had an inspiration for that typing. Our principal Gaza Kovach and English teacher Bessie Walker got me a position writing for the youth page of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and I became friends with the legendary sports writer “Stubby” Currence. He could take two fingers and make the typewriter sound like a thunderstorm. I took that example and figured if he could do it, I could. Fifty-odd years later, I am still glad for those keyboard connections.
In those days on the second floor of the Telegraph’s Bland Street offices, “Stubby” was one of the writers whose typewriters perched on tables or desks with long rolls of paper in boxes behind the machines and those rolls were pulled up and through the roller until the stories were done. At that point, the “tear sheets” were ripped loose, reviewed and later transferred to the typesetter and later the press itself. Glorious.
On to Bluefield (Jr.) College and then two fine years at Bluefield State. That little typewriter still made regular contributions to my progress. Who knows how much typing paper it had gobbled up, an untold number of eraser pencils and onion skin papers had passed through with words added and it still performed. Later, the teaching job at Tazewell High School was secured and then a sports position at the Tazewell County Free Press came along. Finally, I returned to the Daily Telegraph. Change followed.
Computers made their first appearance as TRS-80s made their debut. Executive Editor Tom Colley steered me into becoming a NASCAR writer and soon Gerry McCann, Bob Fowler and I were traveling around the country. At Daytona one year, there were only two stores left that still sold typewriter ribbons. It was time and I moved on to the computer although with fond memories of the machine that first elevated me to the big press boxes.
However, keep this in mind: there is still a ribbon in that old typewriter and if the World Wide Web crashes, the Royal can churn out a column with the “Magic Margin” in fine fashion.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
