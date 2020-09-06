We now have a better idea of how the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus will be utilized in the months ahead. First off we already know that the new PCH Bluefield Emergency Department will continue to provide full emergency services, 24 hours a day, at the existing emergency department site of the campus.
But the building that housed the former hospital will soon be undergoing a significant educational transformation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last week between Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College sets the stage for the college to move its health science programs to the hospital site while also converting rooms that were once used for in-patient care into a dormitory for health science students.
Princeton Community Hospital CEO Jeffrey Lilley and Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart signed the MOU last week. The agreement establishes the parameters for the collaboration for repurposing a portion of BRMC for educational use. The MOU also seeks to negotiate a plan to provide food services for both hospital employees still working at the emergency department site and the college students and staff that will be utilizing the former hospital.
Many in our region have been worried about the future of health care in the Bluefield area ever since Princeton Community Hospital announced in June that it was ceasing all in-patient care and ancillary services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
While the decision by PCH to retain a full-service, 24-hour emergency department on the Bluefield campus was a critical move that will help in meeting the emergency health care needs of citizens in the Bluefield area, many worried — and rightfully so — that the former hospital would sit empty for a prolonged period of time.
Now we know that won’t be the case. Instead, the old hospital will serve a transformative new role, allowing for an expansion of important health care programs at Bluefield State College while also providing students with a hands-on hospital setting for their studies as well as a new dormitory setting.
“The PCH/BRMC building is an outstanding structure and can be adapted readily for use as an educational facility, benefiting our current and future students, our faculty, and ultimately the residents of this region,” Capehart said during last week’s announcement. “We are also expanding aspirational health care programs. In addition, we believe that we can create student housing on site for 150 students.”
Charlie Cole, vice chair of the BSC Board of Governors, agreed, adding that the plan also creates the opportunity for BSC to extend its geographic reach to attract students, not only with the in-demand, highly skilled programs that lead to good jobs, but also with the expansion of student housing.
Lilly said PCH looks forward to working with the college on the plan and other long-term strategies.
We, too, are excited about this new partnership between Bluefield State College and Princeton Community Hospital. There is much good that can come from the expansion of health science offerings at Bluefield State College. Plus having additional housing readily available will allow the college to serve even more students.
With that being said we also realize that many citizens in the area are still vocal on social media about their desire to see a new hospital in Bluefield. While we understand their frustrations, we also realize that the current plan will ensure a continued use of the former hospital while also allowing for an expansion of educational offerings in the health care field. In addition, more dormitory housing will be made available for students, particularly those pursuing a degree in the health care field. Plus, fully-staffed emergency care services remain intact with the new PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, which is a vital service to those citizens living in Bluefield and surrounding communities.
In the meantime, all interested parties can and certainly should continue their long-term discussions as it relates to finding additional ways to meet the health care needs of the Bluefield area.
