Area residents and visitors to the region will soon be able to enjoy a guided tour by tram into the historic Pocahontas Exhibition Mine. The welcomed enhancements to this important tourism asset are being made possible through a $379,178 grant award from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization program.
The funding award will allow for a continuation of upgrades and improvements that are already underway at the mine, including the addition of a tram stop to increase the site’s accessibility, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said.
According to the Virginia’s Department of Mines Minerals and Energy, visitors will be able to experience the exhibition mine as many did in its early days through a riding tour. The tram stop will allow visitors to participate in a guided tour by taking the tram underground. Space neighboring the museum also has been renovated and turned into a restaurant that is currently available for lease.
The town of Pocahontas expects to see a 50-percent increase in ticket sales once all of the mine improvements are completed. Because the mine is located in close proximity to the Spearhead Trail system and the neighboring Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in Bramwell, many of the new visitors to the mine are expected to be ATV tourists.
Also making the exhibition mine attractive to out-of-town visitors is the fact that it is the only one of its kind in the state of Virginia.
“The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is a unique Southwest Virginia treasure that showcases our mining heritage,” Griffith said during a recent press conference held at the exhibition mine. “This latest federal AML Pilot Project grant will advance upgrades to the property, including the addition of a tram stop to increase the site’s accessibility. As a result, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine will become even more appealing to sightseers and a greater asset to the local economy. Continued support for the project is a boom to the town of Pocahontas and the region’s wider tourism industry.”
We, too, are excited to hear about the new additions to this tourism jewel that is located in our own backyard.
The upgrades now underway to the exhibition mine, particularly the guided tram tour, will help in making the Pocahontas area a destination for both out-of-town visitors and local residents who have never been inside of a coal mine before.
