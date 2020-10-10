If this presidential election feels particularly divisive, without a consensus about where the country should be headed on big issues, it may just be because we are actually engaged in a much larger struggle about who we are as a people and who we want to be as a country. We may actually be in a fight over national culture, broadly defined, and those fights are never easy.
A country’s culture is hard to define, but critically important. It involves the stories we tell ourselves about our past and future and who we celebrate as heroes (or whether we stop allowing heroes to emerge, as we too often do today). It involves our aspirations. And it involves the work and behavior all of us engage in as we go about our daily lives. Culture comes out in how we engage in commerce, how we practice and profess faith and, of course, how we interact with other people, whether they live next door or on the other side of the planet.
It mattered, for example — as the late historian Stephen Ambrose once noted — that in World War II civilians who saw a band of American soldiers come over the hill could rest easy that those soldiers would likely offer comfort and even food, when the same could not be said for soldiers from many other countries.
A country’s culture emerges organically based on shared experiences as well as hopes and dreams and even fears, but it is also shaped by significant events and leaders willing to look past parochial politics to offer a broader vision for the future. The leaders who are worth following call on us to serve a purpose larger than ourselves. They inspire us to translate our prosperity and our talents into achievements that will endure and grow over time.
What’s more, if our leaders are going to save us from being at the mercy of events, they will also have to find a way to unify the country behind universal ideals. If such unity seems impossibly elusive in the current environment, we’d argue the key ingredient is actually ingrained in core American values that have animated this country since its founding, even if the country itself hasn’t always lived up to those values.
Those values start with recognizing the equality of all people and the dignity and worth of each person regardless of background, faith, race or any other factor. If that sounds straightforward, applying our values gets messy as we walk through policy disagreements. Often we lose sight of the broader view, and we can end up looking past what might have brought us together. What should be a unifying idea is that each person has moral agency, each person has the capacity to decide for himself or herself how to live and the ability to act. And therefore public policy should be predicated on empowering Americans and fostering a culture where more people have the ability to address the problems they face.
From our houses of worship to the branches of government and much more, we need functional institutions. We’ll only get them if we hold them accountable and help them function. If they need to be rebuilt, Americans should offer ideas and turn their shoulders to the work necessary to forge the consensus a democratic society requires. If we need clear decisions, we should be prepared to work within our institutions to advance the national interests.
If that sounds like hard work, it nonetheless is within our grasp. Or to quote a president who, in noting the problems of a stumbling economy and a divided country, said in his first inaugural address, that what’s required is “our best effort, our willingness to believe in ourselves and to believe in our capacity to perform great deeds; to believe that together, with God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us.”
— The Dallas Morning News
