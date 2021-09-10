One moment everything is fine.
Thoughts of work, family and other routine matters occupying people’s minds as they go about a mostly routine day. Maybe thinking about future plans or past regrets, as we all do. Some people may be sad, others happy, just a cross-section of lives and their various situations.
As usual, nothing at all out of the ordinary is happening, or expected to of course. Just like all of us, going to work and interacting with others, living our lives the best way we can.
Then it happened.
A jolt, an explosion. Fire and smoke. Panic. Darkness.
Some have time to react, to try to see what is happening, desperately trying to escape, to survive, as they gasp for breath in the debris and smoke. Others have no time at all as consciousness is lost.
It is impossible for us to accurately imagine the experience of being in one of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Or on one of the flights that sailed into lifeless oblivion.
Horror. No words to adequately describe it.
We all have heard about how our lives can end or be changed forever in an instant, and we can only be thankful it has not happened to us, but at the same time appreciate the fact it can.
I did not know anyone who died on that day, but a good friend grew up and lives in the area and was at work in Manhattan when it happened.
She, of course, was completely shocked and in a state of utter disbelief, bewilderment, extreme sadness, and experiencing profound empathy for those who died.
We all shared her reaction to one extent or another on that day as we tried to grasp the reality of the situation and search for answers on how, why and who. How could this happen? This can’t be real. When will I wake up from this nightmare?
It was in essence an act of war, striking at places we all know and are at the heart of the nation.
But it was an act of war only in the sense of an attack.
Otherwise, it violated all decency in human beings as innocent people were intentionally slaughtered.
It did not and does not matter what the reasons for the attack were, the why, because it reeked of mindless, senseless and barbaric hatred.
We can’t possibly understand such hatred and cruelty because there is no rational understanding.
The attack was a total disregard for life, displaying a complete detachment from any human compassion.
In any tragedy we always try to find silver linings, but there were none on 9/11. There was just destruction, perpetuated with utter madness, insanity personified with such tragic results.
Yes, we could say the attack made us appreciate life and the fragility of our lives more, and that is true.
We could say it helped us appreciate living in a country where we have been spared the horrors of such devastation caused by human beings for more than 135 years at the time. This is true as well.
But 9/11 was not two armies facing each other in combat.
No civilized rules of engagement were recognized or followed.
Terrorism has no such rules. It has no rules at all, as the purpose is solely to create terror in other human beings.
No, it does not matter what “cause” a terrorist has. The brutality used negates any possible concern about a cause.
It only places people who use it in a category that can only be described as evil.
We honor all of those souls who perished on 9/11 and those who survived. We honor the brave people who tried to rescue them and those on board Flight 93 who saved many lives in their heroic actions.
For the demented people who were behind the attack and executed it, my grandmother would put it this way: There is a special place in hell for them.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
