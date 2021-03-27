Age may be one of those “mind over matter” issues, where if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. Age does have a tendency, however, to flavor our attitudes toward the smorgasbord of life that daily each of us nibbles from. In regard to such a culinary masterpiece, it is becoming more obvious that a variety of restaurants may not be planning to re-open their dining rooms any time soon, regardless of restrictions or lack thereof. Driving through a host of towns and cities recently, I noticed signs on doors and/or on online lists of eateries that curb-side service, delivery or drive-through is all that is available.
Now, for a small business which cannot seat more than say, a maximum of 20 customers, that makes sense. In the current situation, it would be more profitable for them to wait until full occupancy is possible, since a half-filled dining room would not generate enough cash to pay the necessary employees. Like many (my age!) it is often difficult to navigate the various items on a take-out tray while trying to stash the ketchup over the steering wheel or the drink on the dash board and wondering just where that napkin fell that was supposed to be on my knee.
This, now, is for a regular meal of some kind. After all, I like a good hamburger as much as the next person but I cannot eat one every day. As a country boy who lives many a mile from Bluefield, pretty far from Tazewell and a long way from Princeton, the idea of getting a meal to go is risky at best. There is no way the food is still going to be warm by the time it gets home and not everything is good to eat if it has been re-heated. Restaurant taste is a combination of superior cooking equipment and a combination of tastes best enjoyed when all the ingredients are at their savory peak.
Certainly, one advantage to such automatic eating habits is that dressing up does not matter nearly so much. Sweat shirts, shorts, unshaven, teeth not brushed, sometimes bare feet – it all pays the same when going through the first or second window. To be fair, many have already stopped caring as much about their wardrobes when taking nourishment. (Personal prejudice: men should not be eating with hats on! Skip that requirement for farmers, miners, mechanics, wood cutters, linemen, etc., who often must eat in the great outdoors.)
Here in the local area, some new stores are going into business, another college has opened a branch and even a Goodwill is being prepared for opening. As someone with virtually no style, that is music to my rather plain ears. Bring on that bargain rack.
Clothes, too, are undergoing some rather significant changes, especially when it comes to marketing. Before we dig deeper into this one, has anyone else noticed that clothes labeled “PINK” often in huge letters are many times not pink at all but black or gray or silver or something else? Never can figure out why they are emblazoned “pink” when they are not.
It has been studied and even written down that on average, every American citizen will buy at least one item of clothing every five days. That must include socks, if current prices mean anything at all.
It probably does not mean automobiles. A friend of mine who makes a living selling vehicles told me once he would starve if all customers were like you-know-who, since he noticed I only purchase a car about every 12 years!
Back to clothes – there is something called “fast fashion” which is trending. The days of shopping at Thornton’s or the Stag or Mademoiselle exclusively for fashion is, like Georgia mules and country boys, fading fast away. Increasingly, stores are not traditional brick-and-mortar facilities but exist on Facebook pages or Internet websites so that visiting them must be done on screens rather through doors and onto floors.
It is working. Research shows (don’t you just love that phrase?) that a store shopper visits about four or five times a year to make purchases while an online customer will browse the available items about every three weeks – sometimes more.
Clothes can be cheaper, employees are kept to a minimum, and overhead costs are genuinely lower. All of those factors are appealing to owners who must make money to stay in business. So, our buying habits may soon be changing, or already are, whether we like it or not.
Now, could you hand me that ketchup and a napkin and try not to get grease on your pink shirt.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
