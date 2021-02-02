All eyes will be on Southwest Virginia next month due to the special 38th Senatorial District election. The special election is being held to fill a vacancy created by the death of former Senator Ben Chafin. Early voting for the contest begins this Friday for those who wish to cast a ballot in advance of March 23.
Chafin, the incumbent Republican from Russell County, died on Jan. 1 of COVID-19 related complications. Democratic Governor Ralph Northam subsequently ordered a special election date of March 23 to fill the Senate vacancy.
The two candidates vying for the Senate seat are Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald.
Hackworth, the Republican nominee, is a Richlands businessman who represents the Northwestern District on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
Buchwald, the Democratic nominee, is a resident of Radford and a former Radford City Council member.
It should be noted that if Hackworth were to win the 38th Senatorial District race on March 23, Tazewell County would then be home to both a state senator as well as a member of the House of Delegates. Republican Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, also a resident of Tazewell County, currently represents the 3rd Delegate District, which is composed of Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
The 38th Senatorial District takes in a lot of territory. It includes the counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Bland, Dickenson, Pulaski and Russell, and the cities of Norton and Radford, along with portions of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise counties.
So it is important to have a strong voice in the state Senate for those deep south counties.
While residents of Southwest Virginia may often feel like their vote doesn’t count — considering that they are competing against the population centers of Northern Virginia during gubernatorial and presidential election years — that won’t be the case on March 23.
In fact, the only votes that will be counted on March 23 will be those cast by residents of Southwest Virginia. That’s why everyone who resides in the 38th Senatorial District should plan on voting in this all-important special election. And if you don’t want to wait until March 23 to vote, you can cast an early ballot beginning this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.