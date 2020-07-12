Thirteen months waiting for news.
Waiting for answers.
Waiting to know who is responsible for the death of a loved one.
Many of us have experienced grief, but, fortunately, most do not know the pain of losing a friend or family member as a result of murder.
I can’t begin to comprehend the heartache it must bring. How hard it must be to breath, to exist, to survive day after day knowing a sister, a daughter, a mother, an aunt was taken from this earth too soon in a vicious act of violence.
•••
The partial remains of Amanda Presutti were discovered on June 20 of last year.
It pains me to type that sentence because the one adjective, in all its simplicity, conveys the horrific nature of the crime.
No person should die like this. And, yes, I will admit to having not-so-Christian thoughts about her killer rotting in hell.
Thoughts of justice — of vengeance — are how I cope when covering the cops and court beat.
My Sunday school upbringing taught me to forgive. But that’s not an easy emotion to conjure when reading court documents and hearing testimony about horrific acts committed upon men, women and children.
•••
Thirteen months.
On June 9, 2019, the family of Amanda Presutti reported the 34-year-old Princeton woman missing. She was last seen on Thorn Street on the first of that month.
Eleven days later her partial remains were found in a rural area of eastern Mercer County.
Again, that word.
I use it not to disturb, but to bring home the point that evil resides among us.
Men and women who will do unspeakable things to others.
It’s easy to ignore the horrors.
Ignore the headlines. Don’t click the link. Quit reading when the details become disturbing.
But that doesn’t make it go away.
The monsters remain.
•••
I can not fathom surviving 13 months knowing the murderer of a loved one was not behind bars.
Do you unknowingly bump into them at the corner convenience store? Stand behind them in line while buying milk and bread?
Do you eye neighbors with a suspicious gaze?
Either way, it must be torture living month after month, day after day, minute after minute not knowing.
It must be suffocating, this ever-present knowledge of a killer among us with no clear evidence — yet — to make an arrest and bring the case to trial.
•••
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police have worked diligently on Amanda Presutti’s case since day one.
They gathered evidence, and spent ensuing months searching for more.
They have followed leads, and continue to do so.
On a television episode of “CSI” this case would be solved in 60 minutes, minus commercials.
Real-life crimes, regrettably, are not so easy to tie up in an hour.
•••
Evidence in Amanda’s case is currently at the State Police Crime Lab and the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center.
I will utter no ill words toward these entities.
They, I am sure, are like many government agencies — short-staffed, overworked and in need of many thousands of more dollars in their budgets.
They do what they can, with the resources they have, in the time they have.
It’s a sad reality of life.
And an even sadder reality for victims’ family members who are living through it.
•••
Meanwhile, my social media timeline and television screen are filled with the voices of those screaming to “defund police.”
I can not imagine that anyone lobbying for this cause has ever sat in a courtroom and listened to testimony of victims or their loved ones.
Have they witnessed the tears of a grown man victimized in youth by a pedophile?
Have they heard the wail of a mother whose child was brutalized?
Have they seen trial photographs of injuries that exhibit man’s inhumanity in full color?
And during these moments, all the while, there is a uniformed officer sitting stoically on the prosecution’s table or testifying on the stand.
Officers who did their job in bringing justice to a victim.
Defunding police is a ludicrous concept created by those unfamiliar with the reality of the criminal justice system.
•••
Defunding police is the defunding of victims and their course for justice.
How much longer must Amanda’s family wait?
Thirteen months is a long time.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
