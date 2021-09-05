I appreciate those who labor.
The coal miners. The restaurant servers. The folks who pick up garbage on a weekly basis.
There are a plethora of other careers I could list — from bus drivers and toll booth workers to those flipping burgers and the poor dude who has to dispose of the dead deer carcasses on the side of the road.
They are under appreciated, underpaid and, likely, overworked.
For whatever reason, our society celebrates rock stars and pays millions to guys who can throw touchdowns in the NFL. But we don’t celebrate the blue-collar employees who keep our country running.
•••
A local Subway has become my favorite take-out spot in recent months. The food is good but it’s the service that draws me in.
The woman with short blond hair knows exactly how I like my bacon — crisp and almost, but not quite, burned.
She lines up the cucumbers and tomatoes with precision, and gets exactly the right amount of mayo every single time.
One of her coworkers is “Young ‘un” — at least that’s what I call him. He, too, strives to build a meal to please.
We chat as my sandwich is prepared. And, I’ve noticed, the conversations frequently revolve around work ethics.
We often talk about those who take pride in their work … and sometimes those who don’t.
One day I brought up one of my favorite lines — “anything worth doing is worth doing right.”
It was met with universal agreement.
•••
I tip Subway sandwich makers, and servers, my hair stylists, and often those behind the cash registers at restaurants.
When traveling, I tip taxi drivers, doormen and hotel valets
If you don’t tip quit reading this column immediately and go hide your head in shame.
A gratuity for a job well done should be standard practice.
I’m a journalist, not a millionaire.
But I make enough money to say thank you.
•••
I grew up in a family where coal dust lined the men’s eyes and dinner pails were packed in the early morning hours.
Scars were part of the job — from minor wounds to roof falls.
Grandpa was severely injured in a mining accident. Great Uncle Acie was hurt, too, when he was pinned between two rail cars.
They both healed, and went back to work.
“An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay,” was one of Grandpa’s frequent sayings.
If only we heard it more nowadays.
•••
I take issue with people who have made it their mission to live off a government check.
Don’t get me wrong, I am all about assistance.
Help with college? Heck yeah.
Food stamps while working a low-income job? Absolutely.
Child care for single moms who are employed but desperately trying to make ends meet? That’s a wholehearted yes.
But an individual’s lifetime should not be spent living off entitlement programs.
It should be a helping hand up, not a handout.
There is self-worth and pride that comes with a day of paid labor.
•••
How far have we come from our early Labor Days?
Back then we weren’t paying celebrities for being celebrities, or influencers, or Twitter icons.
I like to think, in those days, athletes were in it for the love of the game and not the million-dollar salaries.
And blue-collar folks?
Well, they packed a pail and crawled in a mine and chipped away at coal to power the nation and build steel structures.
They toiled to take care of their families and make this country stronger.
Maybe that’s what Labor Day is all about.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
