I like magazines and have subscribed to several. In my newspaper today arrived the latest copy of Prerogative, with a quality assortment of local articles and pictures including one about Pinnacle Rock which is rightly called “the” rock of Mercer County. In another article, I learned that the city’s thermometer has reached 90 degrees only 220 times since 1941. Naturally, we all know that is not true – the mercury at the Mercer County Airport is used and so most of us have absolutely no idea how often the official downtown temperature has hit that mark.
In yet another excellent piece, Elizabeth Simpson Drewry, West Virginia’s first African-American woman elected to the state legislature, was profiled. The revelations also included were that she was born in Virginia and later moved to Elkhorn in McDowell County and later went to school at what is now Bluefield State College.
When I was a BSC student, my love of magazines inspired me to subscribe to a couple of them simultaneously – “Time” and “Sports Illustrated.” Actually, I recall that a special offer allowing for a subscription to both at the same time for the same price is the way that happened. At any rate, every Friday I raced to the mail box and secured those two precious publications which provided many hours of education, information and just plain fun. The only other written material which superseded their importance was the Daily Telegraph, which found its way into my hands 365 days per year.
“Time” had been founded in 1923 and “Sports Illustrated” in 1954, neither approaching the longevity of the newspaper, which first hit the streets of Bluefield way back in 1893. Still, all three served distinctive purposes and even though I only retain a subscription to the paper, there are still fond memories of those magazines. For instance, the SI edition with the great racehorse Secretariat on the cover in the Triple Crown summer of ‘73 is a prize possession.
“Time” was (is?) billed as a weekly newsmagazine, and during my research into its past I once learned a delightful paragraph someone had written about its early days which read, “When ‘Time’ started the atom was still unsplit. So were most marriages. Movies were silent and a ‘byte,’ no matter how you spelled it, had to do with food and not information. In headlines, ‘holocaust’ was a word for a large fire.”
Although the magazine, much like the Daily Telegraph over the decades, followed a distinctly conservative style, it was noted for often speaking out against the racial prejudice which manifested itself most distinctly in the American South. In fact, the publication was frequently criticized, I have learned, for referring to male African Americans as “Mr.” as long ago as the 1930s.
One of the magazine’s first subscriber’s was none other than Franklin Roosevelt, who went on to fame as governor of New York, then President of the United States. A great many readers, like the majority of U.S. citizens during the period, seldom made reference to the fact that Roosevelt had suffered polio and his legs were virtually useless. When the magazine referenced his “shriveled legs” in one edition a great many readers voiced their complaints.
Another man of the time, Adolph Hitler, became well known as the German dictator who started World War II. Although the magazine had a long-standing policy of not featuring a dead person on the cover, Hitler was depicted in early May 1945 after his death but editors defended the decision at the time by saying that when they ran the illustration, it had not been officially verified that Hitler was actually dead.
When I as a teen began first submitting articles to the Daily Telegraph in 1970, one of my first friends was the late V.L. “Stubby” Currence and a point of fascination was watching him type. Currence used a most impressive two-finger style, for the most part and he could make the keys hum. I suspect he could type faster than yours truly, even when I managed to use most of the 10 digits on my two hands. I loved to sneak peeks at “Stubby” when he was working and it amazed me when I found out that “Time” co-founder Henry Luce did not type at all. I can only imagine what “Stubby” would have thought about that.
With all the hoopla circulating about the British Royal Family, “Time” created some of its own when in 1937 the “Man of the Year” was none other than Wallis Simpson, who prompted King Edward VIII to abdicate the throne and whose marriage to him threatened the stability of the monarchy. Britain was often mentioned and Sir Winston Churchill, English hero of World War II, earned the distinction of being named Man of the Half Century in 1950.
“Prerogative” got my attention with a delightful piece on the West Virginia pepperoni roll which I shall nominate for Mountain State Food of the Year.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
