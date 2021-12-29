Sports is certainly changing and the coronavirus is playing – or not – in a host of college bowl games. The Military Bowl is gone. For the second consecutive season, Virginia will opt out of a game – this time the Fenway Bowl. The Hawaii Bowl is canceled and Texas A & M has dropped out of the Gator Bowl.
The College Football Playoff featuring teams ranked 1 through 4 to determine an NCAA Division I champion has announced that if COVID forces any team to drop out, then that team will forfeit and the opponent will move on. No word about what would happen if two opposing teams would “virus out” and perhaps if three teams were quarantined then the fourth team would win the title by default.
In the last week, even the National Football League has been postponing and rescheduling games, playing games on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to attempt to keep the schedule intact. Division I teams, including some in the top 10 such as UCLA and Southern Cal, are “on hold” for the time being due to virus concerns.
Locally, high school teams on both sides of the state line have endured a twelvemonth like no other. The traditional Battle of the Bluefields was knocked out two Augusts in a row, the Beavers and G-Men played a month later in 2021, Virginia teams played in the spring in an abbreviated schedule before coming back a few months later to work on a normal regular season. Last year in West Virginia, the WVSSAC basketball tournament in Charleston was halted almost in mid-dribble with no resumption later in the year.
Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights total over the Christmas weekend and testing for the virus is surging and some estimates say as many as 200,000 omicron virus cases per day across the United States. Schools from coast to coast either will or may possibly see a return for a time to remote learning. There is no word from local officials about what may happen although area health facilities are at or near capacity.
Front-line health care workers report exhaustion, frustration and fear about the situation. In other businesses, ranging from airlines to restaurants, the confrontations between customers and employees trying to enforce the masking or distancing rules are escalating as the tension of citizens on both sides of the issue rise. Patrons are irritated because many are tired of being inconvenienced, as they see it, while the workers often resent having to police the rules in what they say is not the job they were hired to do. For instance, in just the past year, more than 1,000 enraged passenger complaints have been recorded.
Families, many in Four Seasons Country, have been among those affected by the more than 800,000 deaths related to the virus since 2019. Sociologists and psychologists studying the situation note that citizens are not physiologically prepared to live under such uncertainty and strain for such an extended period. As a result, many have simply decided to return to live the “old normal” no matter what the experts advise.
The COVID issue has fluctuated at inopportune times, especially around holidays. From the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to the Spring Break for college students along the seashore, virus warnings have been issued just when people are ready to have some fun. Ditto for Thanksgiving and Christmas break times, forcing families to reconsider or take precautions to get together for meals or long-delayed reunions.
Older citizens, many of whom have gone to great lengths to get vaccinations and/or booster shots, also have to seriously consider having an annual booster perhaps for years to come. Pneumonia and flu shots have taken on an ever-more serious tone as doctors note that the virus by itself is bad enough but in combination with the flu, especially for persons with compromised immune systems, the results could be deadly.
More than virtual possibility, schools and educators have struggled with frustrated families whose anger has boiled over on issues such as masking, teaching about race relations or transgender issues, among others, has caused outbursts at school board meetings, in schools themselves and between neighbors.
Finally, part of the frustration is the opposite of what is expected in a ball game – there is no clock or final out that says when this will end or even if the virus issues will ever be completely eliminated. People around the world are intently looking for ray of light at the end of the tunnel.
If you are one of those persons who has time or the inclination, prayer for that light has never been more necessary.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
