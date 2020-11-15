The white clapboard house sits back from the road in disrepair. Paint is starting to peel. The grass is overgrown.
Its state of neglect tells me the owner has been absent for a month or more. Although I pass by it daily, I have not noticed the shabbiness until this weekend outing.
I wonder if a young resident hit the road to outmigration and greener pastures in more prosperous states.
Or, did an aging West Virginian quietly pass in the night and move on to meet his maker.
Whatever the story, it’s a tale that is age-old in our hollers and hills.
This is my Appalachia.
•••
My community is a mix of mostly old and a little new.
ATV tourists share the roadways with pick-up trucks, sensible minivans and a host of SUVs that will traverse the blacktop when snow blows in during coming weeks.
We know how to sustain. We know how to survive. We know how to hunker down and keep going when good times go bad.
Be it a winter blizzard or a layoff at the mines, we know how to make it through the rough patches when hard times come knocking.
I often think back to my childhood, and the UMWA strikes during the ‘70s. No one had much, but everyone gave all to anyone in need.
New toys were in short supply, but dinner tables were always full. Canned goods from summer harvests — tomatoes, green beans and more — lined pantry shelves. It was the best of tasty nourishment for days when the grocery story wasn’t offering a “double coupon” bargain.
My cellphone plays a mix of classic rock, “chick music” and a tad bit of country as I run Saturday errands and head to a friend’s house for a visit.
That’s what Mom and Granny always called it — “a visit.”
A time to share old-style brewed coffee and, perhaps, a slice of pound cake or pastry.
I remember the clink of a cup settling into a saucer, both emblazoned with dainty, floral motifs.
This is my Appalachia.
•••
The two grocery stores I pass during my weekend errands are crowded and busy.
I note this with a smile.
The owner has a regional chain, and is a quiet supporter of many local charities. Underprivileged children and homeless animals are among the beneficiaries of his out-of-the-spotlight philanthropy.
This is my Appalachia.
•••
Perhaps it’s the pretty blue sky and pure autumn temperature that brings much more notice to my surroundings as I drive from western Mercer County eastward.
I see girls standing outside a local tire shop have tinged their hair in shades of bright red and pink.
Trends may come slowly to southern West Virginia, but eventually we get there.
While much of America moves at the speed of roof shingles in a hurricane-force gale, the day-to-day is a bit slower here — more like the gentle flip-flop of fallen leaves from a tart November breeze.
We do change. We do evolve. We do proceed forward.
But we do it at our pace.
This is my Appalachia.
•••
I arrive at my visit with cups of Joe — but not the old-brew type.
I have high-end coffee shop concoctions of pumpkin and holiday blends. The cups, although cardboard, are fancier than any my family owned during the strike years of long ago.
For two hours, my friend and I talk politics, holidays, the frustration of Internet provider service repair calls and a baby’s (her’s, not mine) first tasting of Chick-fil-A nuggets.
We get teary-eyed on the subjects of injured horses and stray cats, but then lighten up with detailed discussion of nail color shades of red-black, blue-black and true black.
As the visit comes to a close, we finish the last sips of coffee and make plans for December.
Driving away from her house, I breathe in the landscape.
She lives in farm country, with horses and hay bales and pristine pastures.
I live in the woodland country, where aging oaks, elms and maples cradle rural driveways and yards.
This is my Appalachia.
•••
Five minutes from home, I smile with satisfaction.
Despite the worries of the world — COVID-19, post-election, the great mask debate — my day has been good.
Turning onto my gravel drive, I notice the sun is setting in a blaze of vivid orange, yellow and pink. I stop and take a pic, and then tweet it to friends and followers.
The pace is slow, but we also move with the times.
This is my Appalachia.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
