Mother Nature (as many people call the “real boss”) has come to the rescue of Western water with a record-shattering snowfall in the Sierra Nevada. As much as three times the normal amount of precipitation has come down across the area, coating much of the Rockies with as much as 200 inches of the white stuff. That has been great news for vast reservoirs including the Colorado River section from the Glen Canyon Dam down to Hoover Dam, where the great Lake Mead is backed up.
With the increase in water, Nevada, parts of Arizona and California will have much more in supply. While in that region the living conditions will be much enhanced, for the rest of us, especially in the East, our good fortune will be seen in the grocery store produce sections. More than half of many of our green vegetables are grown in the Far West and now it appears that at least for the coming year that supply will remain in place. We cannot expect much of a decrease in price but with the snow and rain coming to our aid, hopefully the prices will stay about where they are.
However, not everyone will benefit. Since the early 20th century when huge stretches of California were first irrigated and the land parceled out to grow everything from lettuce to pistachios, water has been diverted to suit the needs of man.
Former swamps are drained, old lakes dried up and people now live where nature held sway. It worked for a long time as both profits and people grew in the lush valleys.
Now water is flowing down from the mountains and citizens, many of them low income workers, are scrambling to find a place to go. Levees constructed decades ago are being pushed to the limit already. A water control system neglected because it was not in much danger is not in great shape to handle what is coming. As one expert said last week, “We (people) claimed the land — we did not ‘reclaim’ it when we drained and ditched and irrigated the desert. Now Mother Nature is about to reclaim it.”
It seems to be the age-old conflict between man and nature. We put off doing anything until we have to. Like the child who waits until late Sunday night to do the coming week’s homework, we often wait until an emergency is upon us.
Students of history will recall that the vote in Congress to start a draft before World War II was passed by a single vote. When that conflict started, the United States had the 17th-largest armed force in the world. We got it done, but it was touch and go for a year or two while Britain bore the brunt of the burden.
As we struggle with issues such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline and what to do about oil reserves on federal land, it seems that more and more, our battles are not with armies but the power of nature that we so depend on. While Florida government and Disney World square off, the real problem in the Sunshine state is likely what people have already done.
The Everglades are shrinking, non-native animals are threatening the long time critters and water levels are rising from Miami to parts all across the state. It is not yet too late to fix some of the problems but when it comes to money and fun, hard choices are not easy to make. We do not like to be told “no” anymore.
•••
Baseball and softball season is upon us and the coming of the Coppinger Tournament, just days before the post-season starts, is the traditional beginning of real action. Justin Gilbert, who played at Graham, coached at Beaver and is now BHS assistant principal and tournament director, is spearheading the event. Many old-timers will recall that veteran John Chmara, who coached Bluefield to a pair of state football titles, started the tournament in 1974.
Over the years, with help from Allen D. Coppinger, Jr., the event’s namesake, and a host of great helpers, the tournament has survived the downturn in the coal industry, school consolidations, COVID-19, and several other woes. Prices, even now, are only $6 per day, which is quite lower than most movie or concert tickets. Talk about entertainment value!
I can still see as if it were yesterday Tony Colobro at a table down at Graham High School planning with Glynn Carlock.
How many times have I watched Jeff Boyles and Ergie Smith making preparations and heard Lou Peery working out the details of games. Whether at Bluefield’s fabled Bowen Field or later at Hunnicutt Field or Lou Peery Field in Tazewell, schools and teams have always worked together to provide Four Seasons Country with the best in prep baseball.
No doubt Rocky Malamisura is on the job down at Bowen today, while behind the scenes Aaron Buchanan and Josh Wilborn are doing what must be done to keep the tournament running smoothly.
Their hard work, and the efforts of others like Ray Maupin, Jerry Lambert, Jay Disibbio and Josh Wyatt, among others, will make it seem like a tournament is easy to do. Nothing could be further from the truth and we appreciate the help of everyone involved, especially the parents, teams and fans.
Let the games begin, and as we said about the California snow and in Justin Gilbert’s words, “Mother Nature is probably going to be the most valuable player.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
