Great Birnham Wood has once again come to high Dunsinane Hill. At least, in parts of the Ukraine where reportedly the Russian army is using tree branches and other simple natural materials to help camouflage their trucks and tanks and other types of military vehicles. Wonder what old Macbeth would think, since he first heard that phrase in Act IV, scene 1 back in 1596 at the Globe Theatre?
I have just finished showing that headline from a national story to my English 10 classes at Bluefield High and reminding them that history does indeed repeat itself. This is just another example of how both the Bible and Shakespeare are so worth learning. As a teacher, I make that clear to students. Right behind, I also always remember to add the disclaimer that whether they believe in either is totally their choice. We do not intend to indoctrinate anyone but for a person in Western civilization to consider himself or herself a truly educated person a general knowledge of both the Good Book and the Bard is a giant step in that direction. There is certainly a time for all things and almost anyone will say something that came from one or the other, or both on virtually a daily basis. Our language is peppered with phrases found in those two sources.
I often, with a wink and a smile, tell my English students that Shakespeare has outsold every author in history with the notable exceptions of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Still, studying the works of Shakespeare can be a tough task and so we must have some play mixed in to make things bearable.
Now, since baseball season and softball season are in full swing — between rain showers — more history somewhat connected to Bluefield High School might well be in order here.
First, on Monday, Barry Reed’s softball girls had a no-hitter thrown at them in Richlands. The Lady Beavers returned the favor, in a sense, on Wednesday when Cara Brown tossed a no-hitter against Mt. View. Well, let’s go back 52 years to the 1968 major league baseball season and see if history is again playing déjà vu. Gaylord Perry of the San Francisco Giants fired a no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals on one night and the very next evening, Ray Washburn of the Cards pitched one right back at the Giants.
Back-to-back no hitters had never happened before and it has not happened since. We shall see if those Lady Beavers or perhaps Lady Blues can duplicate the feat against this season. If we have to wait 52 years for such an event to reoccur, chances are another Daily Telegraph reporter will have to point out the similarities.
In yet another related local story, BHS baseball coach Jimmy Redmond’s grandfather, Mr. Edward Redmond, recently passed away. Now, this line of men has produced some fine athletes, since Coach Redmond himself was a dandy player down at Mount View and later at Fairmont State. Grandson/son Bryson is the starting catcher for the Beavers and just last evening led off his high school game with a ringing triple and scored.
Back to our story, however. Mr. Edward Redmond was the original good athlete and played back in the old single-A Appalachian League for the Welch Miners (a Boston Braves affiliate for a time) half a decade after the end of World War II. Welch won a couple of pennants in succession. That was when old Blakely Field was located on the site where the Welch Armory now stands just outside of the McDowell County seat.
Redmond was a member of the 1952 Miners during a very historic season. Welch played the Bristol Twins, a minor league team of the Pittsburgh Pirates down in Bristol at old Shaw Park, which like Blakely Field, is no longer standing. On May 13, 1952, Bristol’s Ron Necciai pitched against Welch with Harry Dunlop as catcher and struck out all 27 recorded outs. That, too, was a first and has never been duplicated in professional baseball at any level.
In case you were wondering, it was not a perfect game. Welch sent up 31 batters since there was a walk or two and maybe an error but Necciai struck out all the outs. Mr. Redmond did not bat in that game so he is certainly not to blame for Welch going hitless on that once-in-a-lifetime night at the ball park.
Now, since we have traveled to Bluefield and Princeton and Welch and these other places to review the boys and girls playing ball, I must complete the list of Collinses which was not complete in last week’s column. Bluefield High freshman Anabelle Collins, an honor student and outstanding cheerleader, is also a valuable member of the group.
And so, all of us, we players who strut and fret our hour upon the stage through years, can eagerly await the next great exploits of ourselves and those around us.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
