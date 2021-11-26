With Thanksgiving Day over, the weekend after has traditionally been the time for my family to put up Christmas decorations.
We always enjoy carrying on traditions, but one thing we did the day after Thanksgiving when I was growing up has fallen into history.
I miss it, and I could do it now since I once again live basically in the woods. But finding a Christmas tree in the wild has lost its magic, probably because I have no small kids to do it with, and that was the real charm because of the memories I have of that annual trek in the woods with my father.
If there happened to be snow on the ground, that made it even more memorable. Besides, it was easier to spot what we were looking for in the snow.
And, of course, the forest is always beautiful with a blanket of white snow, brightening the otherwise brown and grayish ground.
These once-a-year hunting trips were special in and of themselves, not only because it was a tradition, but it was a hunting trip without a gun. Only an axe.
But the quarry was still illusive even when trees were plentiful because it had to be the “right” tree, which was a rarity.
In the end, we usually had to be satisfied with a tree that was not exactly perfect, unlike the Christmas tree farm products you see these days.
Sometimes, it was actually a matter of cutting down a larger tree and then using about 6 feet of its top. I always wanted a tree with symmetry, or as close as possible, just like we search for symmetry in our lives.
But that’s just me, so I looked to the point I think the kids were too tired to care.
After we moved away, we had no place to hunt trees, so the farms worked. We strolled through to find one that was satisfactory. No, it wasn’t the same, but it was okay, I guess.
Hunting for a tree on a tree farm is kind of life fishing for trout in a commercial pond. It takes away the fun of the quest.
The live trees, though, eventually gave way to the artificial ones because of time and convenience.
At first, I was disappointed, but realized that when they are decorated you can’t tell the difference anyway, and they don’t leave behind pine needles that are still being vacuumed in the spring.
Besides, those trees are very sturdy and straight and easy to put up and take down. The kids ended up feeling the same way and I realized they were never as enamored with that hunt as I thought they were.
It was one of those cases where parents just make an assumption that kids enjoy something, while it’s more for the parents, and reliving our own childhoods, than the children.
I also realized that whether the tree is live or artificial, the impact it had on me did not change at all – the magic we have always experienced looking at a bright, shiny Christmas tree.
Of course, one of the best things about the holiday is actually decorating the tree, and the challenge is often agreeing on what decorations to use and sometimes even on whether to get a white one or a green one.
I know someone who would never, ever put up a white tree.
After that decision is made, more follow. Is it multi-colored lights, white lights, shiny round ornaments, bows, garland, family or other theme ornaments? Well, the list goes on and on.
Good gosh! I have another friend whose tree is full of Scooby-Doo ornaments.
Many have sentimental things, mostly related to their kids’ ornaments over the years.
Ok, I admit. I do have a Dale Earnhardt ornament, God rest his soul. I miss him. I’m sure he’s driving around that big race track in heaven, telling other racers to lead, follow or get the (censored by God) out of the way.
I have in the past had two trees to satisfy everyone. The more trees the better, I say.
Regardless of the decorations, I think a Christmas tree brings everyone a degree of happiness.
I used to think the tree was always so special because it represents memories from childhood and the wonder we experienced from both the spiritual and gift sides of the holiday season.
And those have always added elements of excitement and appreciation and anticipation, without a doubt.
But it’s more than that.
During every holiday season as far back as I can remember the presence of the tree in a room completely changes the atmosphere. I can simply sit and stare at it, absorbing its beauty as it transforms the ordinary into an extraordinarily peaceful state of mind and spirit.
In that sense, a Christmas tree is a work of art, transcending the reality of our routine experiences, reminding us there is far more to our lives than the practical, the routine and the mundane.
It’s a symbol of hope.
A Christmas tree can be set up on a pile of ruins and still bring a sense of joy and beauty. Just look at Charlie Brown’s rather sparse and pitiful tree.
That one shiny ornament makes it a thing of wonder, like a beacon of hope.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.