No matter how diligently I studied the textbook, the subject was not coming easily. The words on the page seemed foreign.
Perhaps because they were.
For two and a half years I studied French in a small classroom nestled atop an Appalachian mountain in a tiny town.
Yep. One did not usually hear “Parlez-vous Français?” at the local gas station or convenience store.
Our dialogue included a staple of words indicative of the coal camps where families were raised.
“Y’all,” “holler,” “black-eyed peas” and “wilted lettuce” were among the terms frequently thrown around at our house.
Our accents were also distinct.
I like to think that you can take a girl out of the mountains, but you can’t take the mountains out of the girl.
•••
The word “ain’t” was prohibited at our house. It was a hard no that garnered an immediate reprimand.
Other “old-timey” words and phrases, however, were allowed.
We could speak easily of “wooly worms,” “blood on the moon” and where the hornets were nesting (for Heaven’s sake, we Scots-Irish folks love our superstitions), but drop an incorrect verb and an English lesson would follow.
Yet despite the at-home remedial grammar classes, the accent remained.
As a child my drawl was genetic — communication in its purest form. As an adult it became my heritage — the culture of which I was proud.
Apparently, I wasn’t the only journalist who bombed in high school foreign language classes.
In a recent budget meeting in the newsroom, the topic emerged.
I learned that many of my colleagues had also studied French, as well as Spanish, German, Latin and Ancient Greek.
The Ancient Greek surprised me; the Latin did not.
I recalled my grandmother telling me how she learned Latin in high school. It seemed somewhat surreal at the time — Why would kids in a coal camp learn a language rarely — if ever, spoken here? — but it was a part of their early 1900s curriculum.
The folks in our newsroom were apparently like me, and not currently versed in the languages they learned in high school and college.
Although one editor could still sing/recite the French National Anthem, most faced similar struggles — recalling only a few conversational words and phrases.
In a moment of recall, I proudly told the group “ferme la fenêtre.”
Although, in retrospect, I’m not sure if I asked them to “close the window” or “cut me a piece of cheese.”
•••
I do not recall exactly how the language conversation began. We are journalists, after all, and rabbit holes are irresistible.
But I believe the topic took speed when I mentioned I now have identical twin baby nieces. My nephew married his beautiful Brazilian wife a few years ago, and they gifted the family with adorableness times two.
The toddlers are being raised bilingual, speaking English and Brazilian Portuguese.
I saw the twins recently at an informal family get-together, and was immediately proud and intrigued by their heritage.
Appalachia meets South America.
How awesome and international is that?
I told the folks in the meeting I was going to attempt to learn the language — at least conversationally.
They laughed, as did I.
My drawl is as distinct as a West Virginia harvest moon or a timber rattler’s warning sign.
I rarely do formal English.
“Sweetie” and “Honey” are my terms of endearment.
I do have a distinguishing accent. Yet I like to think that communication can come from the heart as well as the mouth.
I am always impressed when someone from a far-away land speaks to me fluently in my native tongue. But I am equally inspired when the words may be just a tad bit off, or the accent not quite polished.
The effort of learning a new language — and putting oneself out there to use it — is a reflection of courage and culture and an effort for personal contact.
Although I wish I had made more of an effort in my high school French classes, that ship has long sailed.
Meanwhile, does anyone know if there’s a translation for “y’all” in Brazilian Portuguese?
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
