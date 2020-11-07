A friend remembered the situation clearly. He was on his way home from Vietnam, flying on a military transport back to a base in Dover, Delaware. His superior officer on the flight, speaking to a group of soldiers on the plane, advised the troops to change from their uniforms into civilian clothes before going back into society.
At the height of the Vietnam War (Conflict), protests around the United States were going full bore and all too often simply the mere sight of something or someone representing the Armed Forces could provoke a confrontation. As many Vietnam-era servicemen recall, their conflicts were not confined to the Far East.
Those soldiers, now becoming some of the elder statesmen of the military, were among the finest personnel to serve. They did their jobs as best they could under demanding conditions thousands of miles from their homes against a fierce foe, all the while recognizing that a dis-united nation did not fully support their efforts.
Less than half a decade after the end of World War II, the Korean Conflict was another far-away fight which foretold the gathering storm which began with a few advisors in the late 1950s, expanded at the dawn of the 60s before exploding into a bloodbath soon after. In either case, there were significant differences in public perception.
During World War II, a near-unanimous support of the nation helped push the nation and its allies to victory. Even then, it took the disaster at Pearl Harbor to convince America to join the fight. The plan to prepare for military action, using hindsight, had (in)famously passed earlier by a single vote in Congress. Still, the war was won, and Americans, perhaps weary after fighting in another world war just 20 years after the first one.
Korean soldiers also performed their duties with distinction but in hindsight, many of them, along with a host of historians, regretfully believe that Korea is often the “forgotten war” sandwiched between the great World War II and Vietnam, which dominated nightly television, newspapers and magazines for years. In the years since, the view of soldiers has come full circle and now we as Americans take great pride in honoring our women and men who have served.
Veterans Day does not come affixed with an apostrophe, signaling no individual but an honor for all with an eye for military personnel yet to serve. All five branches including the Coast Guard, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army are recognized for the great parts they have played in protecting the interests of the nation’s citizens. Not only that but the highly regarded efforts of National Guard units in times of national disasters during fire, storm and flood times have become integral in assisting communities to adjust and survive to terrifyingly destructive disasters.
In towns like Welch in McDowell County, where for decades the military have been celebrated with pomp and pageantry, the willingness of young people to serve their country, does not go unnoticed. West Virginia has always been one of those states at or near the top of providing volunteers ready to go to war if need be. Nearby Tennessee is another shining example, actually known as the “Volunteer State” for its contributions to military efforts.
In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, a contentious election in progress, civil unrest in cities from coast to coast, business and education either put on hold at times or halted completely at others, it might be easy to forget or overlook Veterans Day.
We must not and will not do that. Over in Welch, a determined and innovative decision to continue the great parade with a drive-by social distancing format is a great way to give the Armed Forces the respect they have earned while providing the public with a unique way to show it. It sounds a lot like a creative military maneuver which has found a way to success overcoming obstacles along the way.
Perhaps never before have the American Armed Forces faced such wide-ranging challenges. Terrorism both foreign and domestic is world wide using techniques unheard of and often not even thought of just a few years ago. We still shudder at the thought of what might have happened had a full scale invasion of Japan had been necessary in 1945 and now our soldiers are always on guard with enemies of freedom who are ready to sacrifice their lives at a moment’s notice. We have only to recall the horror of September 11, 2001 to know just how determined our enemies can be. In these trying times, we very correctly recognize our front line workers from grocery stores to hospitals to police and fire departments, teachers and security guards and others.
At the forefront of essential front line workers, as they have been for more than two centuries, are the marvelous men and women of the United States Armed Forces. On this coming Wednesday – and every day – we owe our thanks and our freedom to them.
Thanks to their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, we can once again say with pride, God Bless our American military on another Veterans Day.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
