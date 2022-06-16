Residents of the Mountain State are once again being afforded an opportunity to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system for free.
Beginning Friday, and continuing through Sunday, June 20, West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to all state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at all Hatfield-McCoy trailheads and facilities, including those right here in Mercer and McDowell counties.
It’s all a part of the upcoming West Virginia Day celebration. West Virginia was admitted to the union on June 20, 1863. So the state is celebrating its 159th birthday this weekend.
The free pass weekend also is a way to make more state residents aware of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. While the majority of those who currently ride the trail are from out of state, the Hatfield-McCoy system is a premier attraction located in our own backyard. The hope is that more state residents will take advantage of this close-to-home asset.
“We do that every year for West Virginia Day,” Jeffrey Lusk, president and CEO of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said of the free West Virginia day event, adding it gives West Virginians a chance to try out the trail systems “in their own backyards.”
“They can take a trip on the trail and see what it’s all about,” Lusk said.
Many residents in the region already own ATVs, so they won’t need extra equipment — other than a helmet and other safety gear — to try out the trails for free this weekend.
If you are planning on riding the trails this weekend, it is important to remember that the trail system’s regulations apply to all riders. Furthermore, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
If you are a resident of West Virginia who has never been on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, this weekend would be an ideal time to experience the off-road adventure for free.
