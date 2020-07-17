With local COVID-19 numbers surging in the coalfield counties, health officials are attempting to increase testing with the hope of staying one step ahead of the pandemic. That’s why another day of free testing will be held today between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department.
Testing is the key to tracking the spread of COVID-19, a point correctly noted this week by Dr. Kathy Wides, a county health officer in Mercer.
“That is the only way you can get ahead of this is by testing, and finding out who is positive and who they contacted, and isolating people who are at risk for spreading the disease,” Wides said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.
As more citizens are tested, you can expect to see more positive cases. And if you do, that is normally an indicator that the virus is spreading in your community. Once a positive case is identified, contact tracing comes into play as health department contact tracers work to locate those individuals who have had direct contact with a confirmed patient. Each individual identified through contact tracing must self-isolate for two weeks as well.
When you have a mass testing event like the one that is planned for today, the hope is that everyone that is tested will come back as negative for the virus. And that was actually the case in Mercer County back in May when 404 people were tested for the virus at Bluefield State College. All 404 of those test results came back as negative.
But then something happened. Area residents let their guard down. They started to ignore social distancing guidelines, and began to travel to virus hotspot locations such as Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sadly, many of those who traveled to the beach brought the virus back home with them to Mercer County.
During a three-week period from late June to early July, more than 50 new virus cases were reported in Mercer County. That brings us to where we are today.
The free testing will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. at the health department, which is located at 978 Blue Princeton Road, Bluefield.
The free testing is available to all individuals of Mercer County, including asymptomatic individuals or those who have no signs or symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required, but those who are tested should bring an identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.
“We would love for everyone who wants to test or needs to test to be able to get one,” Wides said.
We, too, encourage those who would like to be tested for the virus to take advantage of today’s free testing program.
If we don’t continue to test, we won’t know if our local numbers in Mercer County are still rising or stabilizing. Let’s hope for the latter.
