Finally. Construction could begin as early as next month on McDowell County’s first ever four-lane highway.
Gov. Jim Justice traveled to the city of Welch earlier this month to make the big announcement. He confirmed the state has approved a $147.6 million contract for the construction of a 5.17 mile section of the Coalfields Expressway near Welch.
The new four-lane corridor will connect McDowell County with neighboring Wyoming County, and eventually Raleigh County and the West Virginia Turnpike. The McDowell County section of the new four-lane corridor will include the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation, according to the West Virginia Department of Highways.
In addition, more than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will be installed as part of the roadway construction. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026, and will be undertaken by Bizzack Construction LLC of Lexington, Ky.
“This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all,” Justice said during the May 13 ceremony. “We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long. From what I understand, this section right here is a linchpin section and then the sections beyond that will move even faster.”
Justice is correct. It has been a long wait for the Coalfields Expressway project.
Long-time residents of McDowell County may remember that the Welch segment of the roadway was proposed more than 20 years ago. The late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the project back in the year 2000. However, a usable section of the four-lane was never constructed, despite that earlier groundbreaking ceremony.
Now with $147 million in state funding in place, the long-wait for the construction of the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County is almost over. Justice and WVDOH Commissioner and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston both expect dirt to be moving in Welch within a month.
The new four-lane corridor will help in opening up McDowell County to new economic development and tourism growth. Furthermore, it will provide residents of the county with a modern-four lane access to Wyoming County, and ultimately Raleigh County and neighboring Southwest Virginia.
The Coalfields Expressway isn’t to be confused with the King Coal Highway, which also will extend into McDowell County as part of the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor. The King Coal Highway is still under construction near Bluefield in neighboring Mercer County.
Residents of McDowell County have waited a long time — far too long — for a four-lane highway. The Coalfields Expressway is a long-overdue win for the citizens of McDowell County.
