March came in like a lion Wednesday. It usually does here on the hill at Bluefield High School, where it sometimes seems that lead blocks in one’s shoes to prevent from being blown away might be a good idea. Pete Sarver, who has lived in the area his entire life, says that “300-400 feet to the north or south” there will be very little wind, and long ago became used to the breezy Beaver weather up here.
This month is named for Mars, the Roman god of war. It often seems the elements are in a mighty battle with each other during the 31 tumultuous days. Early mornings sometimes feature temperatures in the high 30s with afternoons topping off near 70 degrees. Four Seasons Country is that way.
Late last week granddaughter Hallie called from her residence on the Georgia coast and claimed to have a chill because the temperature (72) was down several degrees from the previous. Just why she had to bring that up remains a mystery.
Another puzzle is the way March and June always end up on the same day of the week. We can look at the sky in morning and afternoon, realizing that time is changing daily and by the time the vernal equinox arrives in three weeks, the day and night will be equal in time for that day. After that, days will “get longer” until late June.
So, for those of you who coach or play spring sports or who love to work outside or mow your own lawn, the great daylight is on the increase. Flowers and gardens and bugs of all sizes eagerly await the coming of spring and are beginning to believe it may actually happen. To be honest, much of this winter has seemed more like spring although that can change quickly and often drastically in March.
Who among the aging population can forget March 13, 1993, that fateful Friday when the skies opened and untold inches of pent-up snow fell on Four Seasons Country? In any given area, between 20-30 inches could be found and there were many days with no school in local counties.
All across the East Coast, from Florida to New York, traffic was slowed to a crawl or halted completely. Interstate highway aerial photos from that weekend showed traffic tie-ups covering many miles. Many of the elderly were stranded in their homes with snow piled up a foot or two on the doors.
It was one of the only times when a daily newspaper was not printed in your fair city. A few hardy pressmen finally got to do their work and a handful of employees including (but not limited to) Tom Colley, Bill Archer and Sue Richmond were at their posts during the great blizzard. The headline BLIZZARD! Was perhaps the largest printed since the end of World War II.
Yet mid-March is not the only day of disaster that we have endured in Four Seasons Country.
A century earlier, in the old coalfield capital of Pocahontas in Tazewell County, the tremendous mine explosion on March 13, 1884 killed 114 men and boys of various ages and races. Seldom in any country has one blast been so deadly. The fledgling Southwest Improvement Company overcame the tragedy after a time but the sadness lingered for decades in the hearts of the survivors.
Houses near the mine entrance were destroyed, equipment was blown outside, and the community was changed forever. A so-called “funeral pyre” of mules and materials blazed into the night and coffins were lined up. Rail car loads of disinfectant were dumped into Laurel Creek to help contain the refuse from the mine when it was dumped.
Times are not always so bad, which is why we can remember tragedies so vividly. Thankfully, they do not happen very often to that extent.
St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally one of the happy times. Coming up on March 17 (another Friday!) this is tied to St. Patrick, who according to legend, counted among his achievements driving the snakes out of Ireland. Who among us could claim such a miracle? Any person who can do that no doubt deserves to have a day held in his or her honor.
Oh, and is that the sound of a softball? Or is it a baseball? Maybe a basketball? March Madness is here with the NCAA tournament and locally our teams are involved in either the WVSSAC or VHSL tournaments. It is a time for hope for all hoopsters. Soon, offices across the land will have those NCAA tournament brackets posted and employees will put their dollar in a pot to see who can claim the prediction prize.
Down in Florida and out in Arizona, major league baseball teams are getting themselves ready for the upcoming season. A pitch clock, a designated hitter, and a few other assorted rules have changed the grand old game some but at least the bases are still 90 feet apart and thanks to the miracles of television and radio, they will soon be coming to your home in some fashion.
Forward, March!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.